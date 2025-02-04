Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Prediction Day 1: Ajith Kumar's Film Sees Phenomenal Advance Sales, Crosses Rs 7 Cr

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is all set to hit the silver screens on February 6, 2025. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and backed by Lyca Productions, the action thriller is making waves at the ticket counters ahead of its release. The movie has crossed Rs 7 crore in the pre-sales for opening day. With only two days remaining for the movie's release, over 2.56 lakh tickets have already been sold across India, which suggests a great opening at the box office.

Strong Performance in Tamil Nadu and Other States

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi has already amassed Rs 7.8 crore in pre-sales, including block seats. The majority of the collection came from Tamil Nadu with Rs 4.27 crore, followed by Karnataka and Kerala with Rs 20.13 lakh and Rs 5.68 lakh respectively. This impressive performance points to a bumper opening for the action thriller.

Four-Day Opening Weekend Expected to Boost Collections

Vidaamuyarchi is scheduled to release on 6th February and will see an extended opening weekend of four days, which can be the primary source of contributing to massive box office earnings. According to reports, Vidaamuyarchi has already garnered Rs 21 crore in advance sales for the long weekend, with more than 8,500 shows scheduled across 375 cinemas in Tamil Nadu.

Plot and Star Cast

Vidaamuyarchi features Ajith Kumar alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Arav in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly an official adaptation of the Hollywood movie Breakdown. Initially slated for a Pongal 2025 release, the film's release date has been brought forward to February 6, 2025.

A Promising Start for Kollywood in 2025

Being the first mega-release from Kollywood this year, Vidaamuyarchi is expected to make waves among its fans and trade analysts. Ajith Kumar's popularity, combined with reasonably good pre-release buzz, makes for interesting box office prospects. In addition to that, the actor's next film Good Bad Ugly is also scheduled to be released this year.