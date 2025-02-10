Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Day 4: Ajith Kumar Starrer Zooms Past Rs 60 Crore Milestone in First Weekend Amid Competition

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's film with Trisha Krishnan has been raking in huge numbers at the box office despite stiff competition. The action-packed thriller opened in theatres on February 6 and made an astounding Rs 62.75 crore in India over its first weekend. Check out how much the film made on its fourth day.

Box Office Collection So Far

The film has been raking in remarkable figures due to its gripping storyline backed by powerful performances. It had a decent opening with Rs 26 crore in the domestic market. However, the film dropped by 60.58 percent on its second day, grossing Rs 10.25 crore. On Saturday (day 3), the film saw some uptick with Rs 13.5 crore - a 31.71 percent increase from the previous day's collection. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi made Rs 13 crore on day 4, taking its first weekend total to Rs 62.75 crore.

Box Office Breakdown

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 26 Cr Day 2 Rs 10.25 Cr Day 3 Rs 13.5 Cr Day 4 Rs 13 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 62.75 Cr

Overseas Collections

The Ajith-Trisha starrer has already breached the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. The astounding numbers stand proof of Ajith's stardom, which is not only limited to India. The film has been performing well in overseas markets, especially North America and Australia. As per the makers, the film grossed over $800,000 (Rs 6.6 crore) in North America as of the film's fourth day of release.

In another feat, Vidaamuyarchi earned A$285,390 (Rs 1.55 crore) during the first three days in Australia. The film has also secured a place in the top 10 releases in 2025. The deets were shared by industry tracker Ramesh Bala on X.

Box Office Competition

The film faces significant competition at the box office from recent releases like Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar and Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa. Despite these new releases and old re-releases, Vidaamuyarchi has been able to hold strong at the box office. The film has been outperforming all the films mentioned above.

About Vidaamuyarchi and Its Plot

It is a Tamil remake of the American Film Breakdown released in 1997. The plot circles around Ajith, who is on a mission to rescue his wife, played by Trisha, who has been kidnapped by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. The film is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and shows the actor in a common man avatar, a departure from the actor's mass-hero onscreen presence.