Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajith's Film Slows Down In India As Re-Releases Take Over

Hyderabad: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's latest film Vidaamuyarchi is facing a tough time at the box office in India. Despite a strong opening weekend, the film has struggled to maintain pace since its first Monday. The action thriller, which hit the silver screens on February 6, has also been facing competition from recent re-releases.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 6

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film Vidaamuyarchi opened on day one with Rs 26 crore and made Rs 62.25 crore by the end of its first weekend. However, on Monday (Day 5) it fell to Rs 3.2 crore, and slightly climbed on Tuesday to Rs 3.35 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. This brought up the film's total gross domestic revenue to Rs 68.8 crore by Day 6.

Occupancy Rates

On February 11, 2025, the film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 18.85% across India. Morning shows struggled with just 13.90% occupancy, while afternoon screenings performed better at 24.40%. Evening shows recorded 19.92%, and night shows closed the day with 17.18% occupancy.

The Telugu-dubbed version, Pattudala, has fared worse, with an overall occupancy rate of just 11% on February 11. Its morning and afternoon shows registered 10.43% and 11.55%, respectively, while the evening and night shows recorded 10.64% and 11.36%.

Worldwide Collection

While the Indian box office has been a struggle, Vidaamuyarchi has seen better performance in the overseas market. As of Day 5, the film had collected Rs 113.25 crore worldwide.

Malaysia, in particular, has emerged as a stronghold for the film. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala reported that Vidaamuyarchi grossed MYR 3.7 million (Rs 7.50 crore) in its opening weekend in Malaysia, making it one of the biggest Tamil releases in the country this year. Taking to X, the trade analyst wrote, " #VidaaMuyarchi opens huge in Malaysia. 1st weekend gross - MYR 3.7 Million [ Rs 7.50 Crs]."

Competition From Re-Releases

The film's struggle in India can be attributed, in part, to the surprising success of re-releases. The 2016 Bollywood romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam has unexpectedly turned into a box-office sensation in its re-release. The film collected Rs 21.75 crore in its first five days and is projected to reach Rs 28-30 crore in its first week. This makes it the first outright Bollywood success of 2025.

Additionally, Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, despite being a limited re-release for just seven days, has performed well. The sci-fi epic has amassed Rs 15.50 crore in its first five days.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT Release

Though Vidaamuyarchi hasn't worked well at the theatres, it is expected that through streaming, it would reach a wider audience. Reportedly, Netflix has acquired its digital rights, and the movie will be streaming soon.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 Hollywood thriller Breakdown. The story revolves around a man embarking on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, who has been kidnapped by an infamous group in Azerbaijan. Alongside Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, the film features Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian in pivotal roles.

Future Prospects

As its theatrical run slows down, Vidaamuyarchi looks towards international markets and word-of-mouth for the survival of its collections. But with new releases just around the corner and re-releases managing to do well, the film faces an uphill battle. The upcoming release of Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, could further impact its domestic performance.

Despite its current struggles, Vidaamuyarchi still has a chance to find success through its OTT release, where it may reach a broader audience and gain appreciation post-theatrical run.