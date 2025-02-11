ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajith's Film To Hit Rs 130 Cr Worldwide Gross, Mints Over Rs 65 Cr In India

After a massive opening, how is Ajith Kumar's latest release Vidaamuyarchi performing at the box office? Read on to find out!

On its fifth day of release, Vidaamuyarchi saw a 76% drop in collections. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3 crore net in India on Monday.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 10:26 AM IST

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi is performing well at the box office. Headlined by superstar Ajith Kumar, the film was released on February 6, missing the Pongal release window but still captivating Ajith's fans. The film had a massive opening in India but experienced a rollercoaster ride in the following days. It saw a drop in numbers on its first Monday, which is a common trend for most releases, except for a few films that pass the "Monday test" with flying colours.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 5

On its fifth day of release, Vidaamuyarchi saw a 76% drop in collections. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3 crore net in India on Monday. The movie started strong with a Rs 26 crore opening, but faced a major drop on day 2. It bounced back on day 3 and maintained momentum on day 4, before experiencing another decline on day 5. By the end of its five-day run, Vidaamuyarchi has grossed Rs 65.25 crore net in India.

Here's the breakdown of the daily numbers:

DayIndia Net Collection
Day 1Rs 26 Cr
Day 2Rs 10.25 Cr
Day 3Rs 13.5 Cr
Day 4Rs 12.5 Cr
Day 5Rs 3 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 65.25 Cr

Overseas Box Office Performance

Vidaamuyarchi continues to perform well overseas. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has grossed an estimated Rs 135 crore to Rs 140 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. It has particularly dominated the North American market for Indian releases. Vidaamuyarchi ranked number 1 in the list of South Asian titles in the weekend top 5 in the UK and Ireland, with £235K, according to Comscore, an American global media measurement and analytics company.

Below are the weekend box office numbers for Indian films in North America:

  • Vidaamuyarchi: $861,481
  • Thandel: $653,581
  • Hoshiar Singh: $134,183
  • Loveyapa: $86,755
  • Badass Ravi Kumar: $25,078
  • Narayaneente Moonnanmakkal: $5,489

Ajith's Exciting Start to 2025

Ajith Kumar’s 2025 began on a high note. In January, just before the festive Pongal season, his team secured third place in the Dubai 24H race. A couple of weeks later, Ajith was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan by the Indian government. While the euphoria around Ajith's Padma honor was still in the air, Vidaamuyarchi hit the screens, giving fans even more reasons to celebrate. In recent years, AK's film choices often followed the good-guy-bad-guy template, with many of his characters being either law enforcement officers or individuals on the wrong side of the law. This makes Vidaamuyarchi feel like a refreshing change, as Ajith plays a common man facing relatable challenges. As a result, Vidaamuyarchi is being seen as a new phase in the 53-year-old superstar's career.

About Vidaamuyarchi

The film follows the story of Arjun (Ajith Kumar) and Kayal (Trisha), a married couple living in Azerbaijan. They embark on a nine-hour road trip to her parents’ house but encounter dangerous characters along the way, disrupting their lives. Vidaamuyarchi is a remake of the Hollywood film Breakdown. The film is produced by Lyca Productions with a reported budget of Rs 200 crore.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Ramesh Bala, Comscore)

