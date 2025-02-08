Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar Starrer Sees 60% Drop After Massive Opening

Hyderabad: Ajith Kumar's latest action thriller Vidaamuyarchi witnessed a significant dip in its box office performance on its second day. The film collected over Rs 10 crore in India, which is significantly very less compared to Day 1's Rs 26 crore. This marked a 60.58% decline from its impressive Rs 26 crore opening day earnings. Despite generating early buzz, the film appears to be struggling to sustain momentum.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 2

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Magizh Thirumeni directorial collected an estimated Rs 10.25 crore on the second day of its release. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 36.25 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

Comparing with Ajith's Recent Releases

Vidaamuyarchi made a remarkable start in Tamil Nadu, surpassing the opening collections of Thunivu (Rs 28.6 crore) but falling short of Valimai (Rs 31.7 crore). However, the day two earnings present a mixed picture. The film fared better than Thunivu, which collected Rs 6.12 crore on its second day, but the downward trend remains a concern.

Competition from Other Releases

The film faces stiff competition from other titles, including Thandel and Badass Ravikumar. Thandel recorded Rs 10 crore on its opening day and Rs 8.74 crore on day two, slightly trailing Vidaamuyarchi. Meanwhile, Badass Ravikumar failed to pose a significant threat, given its modest earnings.

Departure from Ajith's Mass-Hero Films

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi has been lauded as a bold departure from Ajith's traditional mass-hero films. Critics have praised the director for prioritising storytelling over commercial tropes. Described as a "Hollywood-level thriller," the film has received acclaim for its intense pacing and Ajith's understated performance. However, some viewers were divided over the slow-burn first half and a plot that leaned toward predictability.

Audience Reactions

Director Vignesh Shivan took to social media to share his thoughts on the film, stating, "#vidaamuyarchi such an intense thriller! Like solving a puzzle, keeps you hooked from the first to the last frame!! AK sir's screen presence, his suave carries the entire film on his shoulders! … So genuine and yet u can't stop whistling Everytime he walks with some scintillating score from the king @anirudhofficial!"

Plot and Budget

Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown and follows a man's daring rescue mission after his wife is kidnapped in Azerbaijan. Produced on a budget reportedly between Rs 225 crore and Rs 300 crore, the film's financial success now hinges on its weekend performance and overseas collections.