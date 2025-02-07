Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 1: Massive Opening In India, AK's Biggest Opener in North America

Hyderabad: Ajith Kumar’s latest action-packed film Vidaamuyarchi has made a strong debut at the box office. Despite a delay in its release, the film has received an overwhelming reception from Ajith's fans. The movie has exceeded expectations in India and has surpassed Thunivu to become Ajith's highest-opening day grossing film in North America. Vidaamuyarchi is a Tamil adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. The film hit the big screens on February 6, 2025.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 1

Before its release, the opening day collection for Vidaamuyarchi in India was expected to be around Rs 16 crore net. However, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s first-day earnings crossed Rs 22 crore net in India. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi generated considerable excitement among Ajith's fans due to the film's delayed release. This enthusiasm translated into strong advance bookings, with the Tamil version grossing Rs 21.5 crore and the Telugu version contributing Rs 0.5 crore on day 1. The film’s overall occupancy for February 6 stood at an impressive 61.23% in Tamil.

Vidaamuyarchi Grips North America and Malaysia

In North America, trade analyst Ramesh Bala reported that Vidaamuyarchi earned $440K, including both premiere shows and opening day collections. The film debuted at No. 5 on February 5, 2025, marking a significant achievement. In Malaysia, Vidaamuyarchi also made a strong impact, debuting at No. 1, as shared by Bala on his X (Twitter) account. While the film has outperformed Thunivu in North America, it has earned less than Thunivu in India, which grossed Rs 240.4 crore net.

With a promising opening, Vidaamuyarchi is expected to continue attracting audiences throughout the weekend. Industry experts will be closely monitoring the film’s performance to see if the numbers grow or stabilize in the coming days.

About the Film

Vidaamuyarchi tells the story of a man who embarks on a high-stakes rescue mission after his wife is kidnapped by a dangerous gang in Azerbaijan. The film departs from Ajith Kumar’s usual mass-action roles, opting instead for a gripping, character-driven narrative about an ordinary man’s desperate struggle to save his wife. The movie avoids excessive theatrics, focusing on an intense and emotional storyline. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra in key roles.

Vignesh Shivan Praises Vidaamuyarchi

After the release, director Vignesh Shivan, who was once a strong contender to helm Ajith’s 62nd film, took to social media to praise Vidaamuyarchi. He shared his appreciation, calling it an "intense thriller" and commended Ajith’s performance. In a detailed post, Vignesh wrote: "Like solving a puzzle, the film keeps you hooked from the first to the last frame! AK sir's screen presence and his suave performance carry the entire film! From the realistic, risky action to the emotion in the final scene, he plays the character so honestly. You can’t stop whistling every time he walks, with an electrifying score from Anirudh! Magizh Thirumeni makes the screenplay tight, and the shots and consistency in such a tough terrain show the immense hard work put in. Credits to Omprakash and Nirav for making the film look visually stunning, truly at an international standard. Excellent performances from Trisha, Regina, Arjun, Aarav, and everyone involved. Kudos to the team for a grand success!"

Vignesh Shivan Praises Vidaamuyarchi (Photo: Vignesh Shivan IG Story)

Before Magizh Thirumeni took on the directorial role, Vignesh Shivan was initially announced as the director of Vidaamuyarchi. However, reports surfaced that Shivan exited the project due to creative differences with the producers.