Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajith Kumar To Delivers His Biggest Opening Ever?

Hyderabad: Ajith Kumar's much-anticipated film Vidaamuyarchi finally hit the big screens today, February 6. Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, the film is extensively shot in Azerbaijan. Mounted on a reported budget of over Rs 200 crore. Vidaamuyarchi has garnered mixed reviews, however, the film is likely to have a promising start at the box office.

Chatter Around Release Delay

Initially slated for a Pongal release, Vidaamuyarchi missed its coveted festival window. On December 31st, Lyca Productions took to social media and dropped a brief statement: "Due to unavoidable circumstances, our film Vidaamuyarchi will not be releasing on Pongal day." This statement sparked several theories, with many speculating that the postponement was linked to the makers needing to pay a substantial sum for the remake rights of the 1997 action film Breakdown (starring Kurt Russell). However, makers have remained tight-lipped on this matter.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 1: Early Estimates

Vidaamuyarchi is seemingly looking at a massive opening day despite the release delay. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already raked in over Rs 19.28 crore through pre-sales in India. Meanwhile, industry analysts predict a first-day domestic collection of Rs 21 crore with Tamil Nadu contributing a lion's share of Rs 16.5 crore. In the overseas market, the movie's pre-sales has crossed Rs 29.12 crore. Going by the early trends, Vidaamuyarchi is likely to become Ajith Kumar's first film to open with over Rs 50 crore worldwide.

Magizh On Missing Pongal Release

In a interview, director Magizh Thirumeni expressed his regret over the film's missed Pongal release, acknowledging the collective disappointment of the team. “We all wanted our film to release during Pongal, and we were all working towards that. The announcement of the postponement was unexpected, and I felt quite dejected. Everyone, including Lyca, were upset and it took us a day or two to get out of it. Even Ani (composer Anirudh Ravichander) was taken aback because he was also excited, and was working very hard towards that date. However, we all understood the reasons behind it. When I expressed my disappointment, Ajith sir said, 'Magizh don’t feel bad. So what if our film doesn’t release on a festival day? The day of our film’s release will become a festive day,'" the filmmaker said to a webloid.

Clocking in at 150 minutes, Vidaamuyarchi has been awarded a U/A certification. In addition to Ajith Kumar, the film stars Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja in key roles. The music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is expected to be a highlight, while Om Prakash handles the cinematography.