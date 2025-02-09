Vidaamuyarchi Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Thriller Surpasses Rs 100 Cr Worldwide in 3 Days; Domestic Collection Nears Rs 50 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's film Vidaamuyarchi has proven to be a massive success at the box office. Released on Thursday, the film with its gripping storyline and impressive performances has been able to captivate audiences worldwide. By the end of its third day, Vidaamuyarchi has earned a remarkable Rs 47.75 crore net in India, while also crossing the Rs 100 crore gross milestone worldwide.

Box Office Breakdown in India

According to the latest Sacnilk report, Vidaamuyarchi opened to Rs 26 crore on February 6, with a strong start at the Indian box office. However, on day 2, the film saw a significant dip in collections, dropping by 60.58 percent to Rs 10.25 crore. On day 3, the film rebounded with Rs 12 crore in net collections, marking a 42.63 percent increase from the previous day. The movie's total net collection now stands at Rs 47.75 crore, moving closer to the Rs 50 crore mark in India.

Box Office Collection So Far

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 26 Cr Day 2 Rs 10.25 Cr Day 3 Rs 12 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 47.75 Cr

Overseas Success

Vidaamuyarchi has made a significant impact globally, breaching the Rs 100 crore gross milestone. The numbers speak volumes about Ajith's international star power. Of the Rs 100 crore earned worldwide, a huge chunk is contributed by North America. The breakdown of North American earnings is given below:

Premiere: $373,000

Day 1: $86,365

Day 2: $153,210

Day 3: $151,900 (As of 7:00 PM PST)

Total: $763,475

Vidaamuyarchi Review

Film critic Ramesh Bala observed that while Vidaamuyarchi was initially met with mixed reviews, the audience's reception has improved significantly. He noted that many viewers were surprised after the first day's mixed reactions, with audiences praising the film for its engaging storyline and the lack of the usual commercial mass hero elements. The film is being appreciated by fans of Ajith Kumar, who is typically known for his mass roles, but here, he portrays a more relatable and emotional character.

Trisha's Behind-the-Scenes Look

Trisha Krishnan shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram, offering fans a sneak peek into the making of Vidaamuyarchi. She reminisced about the joy of working on the film and expressed gratitude to her team, calling it "one of the best rides" she has had. Trisha also shared memories from the film's first-day, first-show in Chennai, where she attended a screening with co-star Regena Cassandra and other team members.

About the Film

The Magizh Thirumeni directorial is a gripping thriller about a man's mission to save his wife, who has been kidnapped by a dangerous group in Azerbaijan. The film differs from other Ajith Kumar films in the past. Keeping up with the commercial mass appeal the makers also shifted focus on the story of an ordinary guy motivated by love and determination. It has been praised for its fascinating story, which keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Vidaamuyarchi is a Tamil remake of the 1997 American film Breakdown.

