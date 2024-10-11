Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video X Review: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Comedy Fails To Impress, 'Outdated Jokes' Leave Audiences Bored

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, hit theatres on October 11, coinciding with the Dussehra holiday. Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, the film's storyline, which revolves around a newly married couple who misplaced a recording of their first night together, drew initial attention. However, early reactions from audiences on social media suggest the film has not lived up to expectations.

Viewers have expressed disappointment, with many pointing to the film's screenplay as its primary flaw. On the microblogging platform X, several users shared their dissatisfaction, with one commenting, "#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo interval- Meh. Basic flaw in its screenplay, Pehle gags aur 'comedy' sochi fir scene likha & they fall flatter than the earth. 1997 me set hai lekin humour stone age ka even Rajkumar Rao couldn’t save this one." This criticism highlighted the film's outdated humour and weak structure.

Another user wrote, "This film is so bad that people will remember it as 'Vicky Vidya ka woh wala video' only and not as a film."

While some appreciated specific performances, they were not enough to rescue the film. A tweet read, "#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo Ashwini Kalsekar is wasted. But the actors playing Suniel and Shetty are hilarious. @OyeManjot is dependable. @ishehnaaz_gill adds to the glam quotient. All in all, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video fails to entertain."

Another reviewer, rating the film 1.5 out of 5 stars, criticised the movie for relying on the popularity of Rajkummar Rao's character Vicky, saying, "Mr Raaj Shaandilyaa, apni film ke hero ka naam Vicky rakhne aur Stree ki bhoot daalne se picture hit nahin ho jaati."

Though some early watchers appreciated the first half for its blend of good and lame jokes, the consensus is that the film loses its way and stretches the plot unnecessarily, leaving audiences underwhelmed.

Despite the star-studded cast, which includes Vijay Varma as a cop and Mallika Sherawat as his love interest, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has struggled to hold viewers' attention, failing to meet the expectations. Rajkummar Rao’s fans will now look forward to his upcoming projects, including Maalik and an untitled film with Wamiqa Gabbi.