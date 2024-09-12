Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer: A Viral Scandal Turns Rajkummar Rao And Triptii Dimri's World Upside Down

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, have finally dropped the trailer on Thursday, September 12. This Hindi-language comedy-drama film marks Rajkummar and Triptii's first collaboration. The trailer offers a whirlwind of romance, humour, and intrigue, set against a quirky narrative that promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions.

The trailer begins with Rajkummar Rao as Vicky, a smooth-talking man caught in the middle of a scandal when a video of him and Vidya (played by Triptii Dimri) goes viral. Vidya, a strong and independent character, is determined to set things right, despite the media frenzy and societal pressures closing in on them. The narrative unfolds in a fast-paced manner, showing Vicky and Vidya's efforts to reclaim their dignity while balancing the complexities of their relationship.

The highlight of the trailer is its blend of humour and drama, with sharp dialogues and witty exchanges between the lead pair. Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatility, brings his signature charm, while Triptii Dimri adds depth with her portrayal of a woman fighting against public scrutiny. The rich cinematography and catchy background score set an engaging tone for the film.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video explores the consequences of digital scandals on personal lives. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series, the film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 11. With its fresh take on issues like privacy invasion and media sensationalism, the film promises to be both entertaining and thought-provoking.