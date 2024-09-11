ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri Bring 90s Vibes In Funny Announcement Teaser

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 14 hours ago

The announcement teaser for the upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, dropped on September 11, showcasing the duo as news anchors in a humorous nod to 90s cinema. The trailer is set to be released on September 12, and the film will hit theatres on October 11.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, shared a funny announcement teaser on Wednesday evening, September 11. Ahead of the movie's trailer, scheduled to be released on September 12, the makers took to social media and dropped this funny teaser to give a glimpse into what can be expected from the film.

The teaser shows the film's protagonists as news anchors, while the production team's names appear prominently on screen. They characterise Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video as a 'pure 90s film'. Additionally, there are playful nods to earlier works such as Stree and Animal within the clip. In the video, Triptii mentions, "The male lead is a purush from Stree," referencing her co-star's role. To introduce her character, Rajkummar Rao sings the song Pehle Bhi Main from Triptii's 2023 film Animal. They humorously conclude the video by declaring, "The film is 97% family-oriented."

The teaser has already piqued curiosity, with audiences keen to catch the performances of Rao and Dimri in this eagerly awaited project. The teaser was shared on Instagram by T-Series, accompanied by a caption that reads, "1997 ke mukhya samachar...dekho sabke saath…padosi ho ya Pariwar... #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo Teaser out now! In cinemas on 11th October."

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is set against the vibrant and bustling backdrop of the 1990s. The movie is touted as a 'pure masala entertainer', blending elements of drama, comedy, and a nostalgic journey to this decade. With its captivating narrative and lively backdrop, the movie aims to encapsulate the spirit of 90s cinema, promising an enjoyable experience for its audience. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

