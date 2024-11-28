Vicky Kaushal's Chhava Postponed; Sidesteps for Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: In a strategic move to avoid a box office clash with the highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, the makers of Chhava have decided to shift the release of Vicky Kaushal's historical drama to February 2025. Initially scheduled for a December 2024 release, Chhava was set to hit theaters just one day after Pushpa 2. The film's new release date, announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, is now set for February 14, 2025.

This date holds additional significance, as it coincides with the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, celebrated on February 19, 2025, making the timing ideal for a film based on his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The change in release plans ensures that Chhava will not be overshadowed by the massive hype surrounding Pushpa 2, the sequel to the pan-India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Another key reason for the postponement is to prevent a clash between Rashmika Mandanna's two big films. Rashmika, who plays a role in both Pushpa 2 and Chhava, will now have the chance to avoid any direct competition between the two. The Telugu action-drama, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Chhava is a biographical drama that portrays the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha legend Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The title 'Chhava,' which means 'lion cub' in Marathi, is a tribute to Shivaji Maharaj's fierce legacy, and is an apt title for a film about his brave son.