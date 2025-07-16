Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Post For Katrina Kaif Is Pure Love - See Pics

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turned 42 on Tuesday, and her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, made sure to make the day extra special with a lovely social media post that melted fans' hearts.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a photo dump celebrating his wife's fun, romantic, and candid side. The first photo showed Katrina making goofy expressions, while the next captured an intimate moment where Vicky planted a gentle kiss on her cheek as they snuggled together. Another snap revealed Katrina gazing lovingly at her husband. The final picture was a serene throwback of Katrina at the beach.

Alongside the adorable pictures, Vicky captioned the post simply and sweetly. He wrote, "Hello Birthday Girl! I (red heart emoji) U." As soon as he dropped the post, fans and industry friends flooded the comments section with love and best wishes.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple had managed to keep their relationship under wraps until their wedding, leaving many fans surprised.

In an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, Katrina had shared insights into how their love story began. The actor revealed that she first met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party, and that's when the spark ignited.

"I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," Katrina confessed. She called their relationship "unexpected and out of the blue," adding, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point, all of it just felt so unreal."

Priyanka Chopra's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

As Katrina celebrated her birthday, heartfelt wishes poured in from friends and colleagues across the industry. Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of Katrina on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Gorgeous. Here's to more love, light and magic in your year ahead @katrinakaif." The two were initially set to co-star in Farhan Akhtar's long-delayed project Jee Le Zaraa, along with Alia Bhatt, though the film has yet to go on floors.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan also extended her wishes, posting, "Happy birthday forever superstar. May all your dreams come true... sending you tons of love... @katrinakaif."

On the work front, Katrina was last seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas.