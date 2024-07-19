Vicky Kaushal's Biggest Critic Katrina Kaif Reviews Bad Newz

Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif is not only a talented actor and a devoted wife but also an ardent supporter of Vicky Kaushal. Interestingly, she has been labelled as the 'most brutal' critic by Vicky himself. Therefore, when Katrina praised his dance moves in the trending song Tauba Tauba as 'perfect,' it was a huge achievement for Vicky. His film Bad Newz was released today, July 19, and now Katrina's review is out.

On Thursday evening, Katrina made a stylish appearance with Vicky at a special screening of his new film, Bad Newz. The romantic comedy, featuring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk alongside Vicky, revolves around a woman's unexpected pregnancy with twins having two different fathers. Following the screening of the movie, Katrina took to her social media handle to express her thoughts on the film.

Katrina endorsed Bad Newz, praising the bromance between Vicky and Ammy, as well as highlighting Triptii's performance. She took to her Instagram story to share her excitement, stating, "And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry.... @vickykaushal09 u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on screen. @amy_virk_official Just loved you. @tripti_dimri you are just (accompanied by star eyes emoji). Congratulations to @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @karanjohar."

In addition to Katrina's review, Triptii's rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant also shared his thoughts on Bad Newz. He shared a clip from the film's song Tauba Tauba and wrote, "Great performance. Thoroughly entertaining @tripti_dimri Ufff (followed by a red heart emoji)."

Throughout the promotional phase for the film, the fun off-screen camaraderie between Triptii, Vicky, and Ammy has captured the attention of audiences online. This charming trio has already impressed viewers in theatres, with the film earning Rs 2.35 crore on its opening day, as reported by Sacnilk. Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is co-produced by Karan Johar and Amritpal Singh Bindra and features Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.