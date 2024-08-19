Chhaava Teaser Out: Vicky Kaushal Roars in Laxman Utekar's Historical Drama - Watch

Hyderabad: Excitement is at its peak for Vicky Kaushal’s forthcoming film, Chhaava, as the actor shared the teaser for the historical drama on Monday. The teaser was dropped by Kaushal on his Instagram handle, showing him in his never-before-seen action avatar. Vicky portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film directed by Laxman Utekar.

Kaushal shared the highly-awaited teaser on his Instagram account, with the caption, "Protector of Swarajya. Defender of Dharma. #Chhaava - An epic saga of a courageous warrior! ⚔️ Teaser out now. The Warrior Roars...... on 6th December 2024" In the 1 minute 12 seconds teaser, Vicky can be seen in action mode, on a rampage. There are visuals of him fighting a sea of enemies single-handedly. Vicky stands out as the roaring lion, the son of the great Indian ruler Shivaji Maharaj.

Fans for the actor were in for a surprise with many taking to the comment section to express their happiness. Joining in were Vicky's close industry friends who showered love on the teaser. It was well received with fire and heart emojis with social media users loving Kaushal's action avatar.

The teaser was earlier attached to the screening of Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, on August 15. Fans who have seen the teaser have been sharing their reactions, adding to the growing buzz surrounding the film. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a historical drama focusing on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

This film marks a notable collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai Bhonsale, Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and slated for a December 6, 2024 release.