'Good News or Bad News?': Vicky Kaushal Wants to Know What Would You like to Hear First

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal, in a playful mood, took to Instagram on Monday, alongside Animal fame actor Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, to inform followers about their forthcoming project together. In the video, Kaushal urges followers to choose between 'good' and 'bad' news, so that further details are shared accordingly. As per reports, the three- Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy are playing the lead in Karan Johar's forthcoming project.

Vicky and Tripti have never worked together on a project before. The untitled project is helmed by Anand Tiwari and will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The film is bankrolled under Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. According to reports, the film also stars Neha Dhupia.

Vicky and Triptii's debut collaboration is tentatively titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam as per Neha's social media post. Triptii will appear in the romcom with Vicky following the success of Animal, which clashed with the latter's film Sam Bahadur at the box office. Talking about his experience working with Vicky on this film, she said that Vicky is very understanding and gives his co-stars their due.

She went on to laud his work ethics and say that he's very secure as an actor, which made her feel comfortable. Triptti remembers being taught by others that good actors believe in making the scene appear good rather than focusing solely on their performance. The film marks Kaushal and Tiwari's second collaboration, having previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut Love per Square Foot (2018).