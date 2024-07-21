Vicky Kaushal Recalls Gangs of Wasseypur Nightmare, Shares Terrifying Experience of Escaping Sand Mafia Assault

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal kickstarted his cinematic journey alongside filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, initially as an assistant director for the acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur. Recently, the actor shared a harrowing incident involving the sand mafia that nearly led to a physical altercation.

Kaushal, now celebrated for his natural acting prowess and grounded persona, is enjoying the success of his latest release, Bad Newz, alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Reflecting on his beginnings, he recalled an intense encounter during the filming of Gangs of Wasseypur, shedding light on the dangers surrounding illegal sand mining operations.

During a candid conversation with a stand-up comic on YouTube, Vicky recounted the shocking realisation of witnessing rampant illegal activities while capturing footage for the film. "I was baffled because that was the first time I realised that this happens so openly that you wouldn’t feel that this is actual smuggling going on; you would feel that it is a properly run business because there weren’t just two trucks standing there, there were 500 trucks," shared Kaushal.

He elaborated on a specific incident where they were clandestinely filming, only to be confronted by a large group associated with the sand mafia. "There were around 500 people surrounding us," he recalled. The situation quickly turned hostile, said Vicky who was on verge of being assaulted. "That man slapped the cameraman, snatched the camera from him, and threatened us that they would break the camera. We both were about to get beaten up, but we somehow escaped," Kaushal revealed

Meanwhile, Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, has garnered positive reviews and continues to charm audiences with its engaging narrative. The film, released on July 19, has been well-received for its compelling storyline and strong performances.