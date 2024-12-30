Vicky Kaushal Calls Asha Bhosle 'Absolute Legend' After She Performs His Chartbuster Tauba Tauba

Hyderabad: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle mesmerised audiences at her concert in Dubai with an unforgettable performance of the song Tauba Tauba, a track from the hit film Bad Newz. The song, which became a viral sensation with actor Vicky Kaushal's smooth dance moves in the music video, took on a whole new life when the iconic playback singer performed it on stage.

Reacting to the performance, Vicky Kaushal shared a video of Asha Bhosle singing and grooving to the song on his Instagram Story. He praised the singer, captioning, "What an absolute legend!!! Asha ji (followed by a red heart, folded hands, and a crying face emoticon).

Vicky Kaushal's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

Karan Aujla, the original singer of Tauba Tauba, also took to social media to express his gratitude for the iconic moment. He shared his reaction on Instagram Stories, writing, "The living goddess of music just performed Tauba Tauba. A song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no music knowledge. A melody made by someone who does not know how to play any instrument."

He further wrote, "The song has received a lot of love and recognition among not only fans but also music artists but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together."

Karan Aujla's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

Karan, currently touring the country, also reflected on his recent interaction with Vicky Kaushal, who made a surprise appearance at one of his Mumbai shows. Vicky danced to Tauba Tauba and shared a heartfelt message, telling Karan that his parents are incredibly proud of him. Vicky's emotional words left the singer in tears, cementing the strong bond between the two.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his next film, Chhava, and is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project, Love & War. Fans can look forward to seeing more of the actor's work in the near future.