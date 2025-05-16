Vicky Kaushal Birthday: From 10x10 Chawl Room To Drawing Heavy Paychecks - A Look Back At His Journey

Hyderabad: Born on May 16, 1988 Vicky Kaushal, who spent his childhood in a 10x10 chawl room in Malad, Mumbai, has become one of the most popular and sought after actors in Bollywood today. Such a remarkable journey from a chawl to heavy paychecks is the result of hard work, persistence, and talent. On his birthday, let us look at his glorious journey in Bollywood.

Vicky grew up in Mumbai and comes from a Punjabi Hindu family with ancestral ties to Hoshiarpur, Punjab. He is the eldest son of Sham Kaushal an action director in the Indian film fraternity and mother Veena Kaushal, a homemaker. Vicky was raised in a crowded chawl with his younger brother Sunny who too pursued acting as a career.

Vicky has often said that he was a 'normal school kid' who liked studying, playing cricket and going to the movies. While his father was supportive, he pushed Vicky to pursue a career other than the showbiz industry. As a result, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in 2009.

The turning point

While an industrial visit to an IT company in the fourth year of engineering, Vicky discovered that the regular office job was not for him. He decided to pursue his passion for acting by taking admission in Kishore Namit Kapoor's acting academy. Along with that, Vicky continued to develop his craft by performing theatre under Manav Kaul and Naseeruddin Shah's Motley Productions.

Vicky faced hurdles despite his father having connections in the industry. He often faced refusals from auditions and faced rejection, however, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal always told him that he should learn from insults than to be discouraged. Sham never encouraged his son to use his influence to get work, as he believed true success could only come from our own efforts and integrity.

Breakthrough with Masaan

Vicky's big break came in 2015 with Neeraj Ghaywan's indie drama Masaan. The film also starred Richa Chadda and was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and subsequently won critical acclaim. Vicky's performance in the film as Deepak gave him a lot of recognition. He received national acclaim and it marked the beginning of his successful film career.

Rise to Fame

After Masaan, Vicky made a succession of powerful films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, and Uri: The Surgical Strike. His role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri received special acclaim and he went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actor. With the commitment he shows to his roles, and the breadth of range as an actor, Vicky has become a favourite among audiences and critics alike.

Chhaava - A Record-Breaking Blockbuster

In 2025, Vicky appeared in the historical drama Chhaava, in which he portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film was a tremendous success, grossing Rs 750 crore worldwide, and is one of the highest-grossed Indian films of all time. Vicky's immense talent was recognised and well received and he was even reported to receive Rs 10 crore for his role, which was around 7 percent of the film's production cost.