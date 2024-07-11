Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk Celebrate Rajasthani Traditions in Jaipur During Bad Newz Promotions - Check Post

Hyderabad: The release date of the film Bad Newz is fast approaching, with many eagerly looking forward to witnessing the electrifying on-screen camaraderie and humour that Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Tripti Dimri will bring to the big screen. The film's promotional activities are in full swing, with Vicky and Ammy embarking on a promotional tour to Jaipur recently, where they immersed themselves in the vibrant culture and savoured the delectable cuisine of Rajasthan.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Vicky shared snippets of their fun-filled day in the Pink City, giving fans a glimpse into their exciting adventures. Sharing the post, the actor wrote in the caption, "JAIPUR in a day! #BadNewz In cinemas 19th July." One of the highlights of their Jaipur tour was when Vicky donned a traditional Rajasthani pagri, embracing the local attire with ease.

Vicky and Ammy took part in various cultural activities, with Vicky teaching fans the hookstep of the popular song Tauba Tauba, effortlessly showcasing his impressive dance skills and ability to connect with his audience. They further delved into the local culture by trying their hand at Kalbelia, a traditional dance form of Rajasthan, which added to the excitement of their promotional tour.

The actors also indulged in the rich culinary heritage of the state, sharing an image of a traditional thali meal that featured a colourful spread of dishes, including curries, lentils, and pickles. Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is a comedy film also starring Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role. The film is all set to tickle the funny bones of audiences when it hits theatres on July 19, 2024.