Vettaiyan X Review: Rajinikanth - Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Receives Diverse Reactions

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated action drama Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and featuring a star-studded cast including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil, has finally hit theaters today, October 10. Fans eagerly lined up for the first day first show, and the film has generated considerable buzz on social media.

Early reviews highlight a split reaction from audiences. Some viewers praised the film's engaging first half, while others found fault with its second half. One user noted, "#VettaiyanReview: First reports are super! The acting from #Rajinikanth and #AmitabhBachchan dominated the film. The second half features a good twist with a message." Another tweet echoed the same sentiment, stating, "#Vettaiyan 1st half - Terrific screenplay, better than #Jailer. Rajinikanth’s acting is commendable!"

However, not all reviews were glowing. A critical post lamented, "#Vettaiyan 1st half - below average. Poor acting from Rajini and illogical fight scenes." Others pointed to a lack of emotional depth and a faltering second half, with one review stating, "The film had some bright moments but ends up being half-baked."

The film has garnered mixed ratings, with some tweets giving it as high as 4.75/5, while others rated it a mere 2.5/5, calling it "an unimpressive hunter." Despite the polarised opinions, several reviews highlighted standout performances, particularly by Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan, who made a significant impact in their roles.

Fans of Rajinikanth celebrated his dynamic entry scene and the powerful background score by Anirudh Ravichander, but some felt that the film struggled to maintain its momentum throughout. Overall, Vettaiyan has sparked engaging discussions online, showcasing the vast array of viewer experiences, from excitement and admiration to disappointment and critique.