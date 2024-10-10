Vettaiyan X Review: Rajinikanth - Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Receives Diverse Reactions

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated action drama Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and featuring a star-studded cast including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil, has finally hit theaters today, October 10. Fans eagerly lined up for the first day first show, and the film has generated considerable buzz on social media.
Early reviews highlight a split reaction from audiences. Some viewers praised the film's engaging first half, while others found fault with its second half. One user noted, "#VettaiyanReview: First reports are super! The acting from #Rajinikanth and #AmitabhBachchan dominated the film. The second half features a good twist with a message." Another tweet echoed the same sentiment, stating, "#Vettaiyan 1st half - Terrific screenplay, better than #Jailer. Rajinikanth’s acting is commendable!"
#VettaiyanReview: First reports are Super theme, Acting based Movie— MJ Cartels (@Mjcartels) October 8, 2024
- #Rajinikanth #AmithabBachan dominated the film
- #FahadhFaasil #Rana are Good
- Talk is Interval, 2nd half Highlight of the Movie
- Good twist with message #Vettaiyan #Anirudh #Coolie #Ritikasingh pic.twitter.com/C8bx2WY1Ua
#Vettaiyan Screen Play 👌💥One of the Best Intro for #Rajinikanth 🥁Ani BGM asusual a treat 🧨, #Manasilayo Song ❤️🔥❤️🔥Face OFF RK vs Bachchan 👏 pic.twitter.com/UlgR1cNSzy— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 9, 2024
#Vettaiyan 1st Half - Terrific Screen Play than #Jailer 💥#Rajinikanth acting 🙇♂️ #Anirudh Once again proves why he is the 🐐 , Good Song Placement 💃🕺Best Crime thriller Film 🧨Interval Scene Twist is ✔️🔥🔥#VettaiyanReview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/8EXBucHFHX— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 10, 2024
However, not all reviews were glowing. A critical post lamented, "#Vettaiyan 1st half - below average. Poor acting from Rajini and illogical fight scenes." Others pointed to a lack of emotional depth and a faltering second half, with one review stating, "The film had some bright moments but ends up being half-baked."
#Vettaiyan The BEAST 🏆🏆- A Big win for #Rajinikanth Once again after #Jailer.— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 10, 2024
Dir #Gnanavel's one of the Best written work ,#Amitabh sir Performance 🕶️, #FAFA acting 👌 #Anirudh the GOAT 🥁🎶🎶🔥
Must watch Film for all the Youngsters..!!
Our Rating - 4.75/5 🎯 pic.twitter.com/3Fp8z9DDHG
#Vettaiyan - Superstar Rajinikanth & FaFa scenes are super Funny & Refreshing 😁❤️— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 10, 2024
So nice to see #FahadhFaasil in this kind of character🌟 pic.twitter.com/fLjFzUiGHU
#Vettaiyan it's pure gnanavel movie you can see thalaivar in a different mode racy script and gnanavel kept audience engaging throughout the movie ⭐⭐⭐ #FahadhFaasil wow no words 🔥🔥🔥— 🤑Prakashh🤑 (@THALAIVARSM) October 10, 2024
The film has garnered mixed ratings, with some tweets giving it as high as 4.75/5, while others rated it a mere 2.5/5, calling it "an unimpressive hunter." Despite the polarised opinions, several reviews highlighted standout performances, particularly by Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan, who made a significant impact in their roles.
#Vettaiyan is a film with a strong and honest story. However, the screenplay approach that the director takes falters.— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 10, 2024
After a watchable 1st half that is narrated as a proper crime thriller, the 2nd half starts to build an engaging drama but fails to keep the momentum and…
#Vettaiyan Second half 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Achilles (@Searching4ligh1) October 10, 2024
🔥🔥 Crime investigation continues with some tensed moments. Ritika is absolutely superb throughout the movie🔥🔥
🔥🔥🔥 All of a sudden, Thalaivar steals the show and evokes the entire theater to erupt with his style, dialogue, and…
#Vettaiyan Second Half Review 🔥— Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) October 10, 2024
• Comparing the first half, the second half is very good.
• Mass for Rajini is more in this film.
• Rana Daggubati is a villain of this film and all the scenes involving him will come in the second half.
• Second Half<< #RitikaSingh ,… pic.twitter.com/iKnwtvlEEs
Fans of Rajinikanth celebrated his dynamic entry scene and the powerful background score by Anirudh Ravichander, but some felt that the film struggled to maintain its momentum throughout. Overall, Vettaiyan has sparked engaging discussions online, showcasing the vast array of viewer experiences, from excitement and admiration to disappointment and critique.
