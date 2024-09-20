ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vettaiyan Second Single Hunter Vantaar: Anirudh Ravichander Delivers Another High-Energy Track For Thalaivar

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

After releasing Manasilaayo, the makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Vettaiyan, drop second single from the film. Titled Hunter Vantaar, the song is an Anirudh Ravichander composition and boasts vocal by Siddharth.

After releasing Manasilaayo, the makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Vettaiyan, drop second single from the film. Titled Hunter Vantaar, the song is an Anirudh Ravichander composition and boasts vocal by Siddharth.
Vettaiyan Second Single Hunter Vantaar (Photo: Song poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In a delightful treat for fans, the makers of screen icon Rajinikanth's upcoming release Vettaiyan released the second single, Hunter Vantaar, from the much-anticipated film. Following the hit Manasilaayo, this latest track composed by Anirudh Ravichander is sure to floor Thalaivar fans.

Launched on September 20, Hunter Vantaar features the powerful vocals of Siddharth Basrur and boasts lyrics penned by Arivu. The song pays tribute to the legendary star power of Rajinikanth, celebrating his charisma and influence in the industry.

After the buzz created by Manasilaayo, the makers of Vettaiyan have once again thrilled Thalaivar fans with this electrifying new number. The composition by Anirudh Ravichander resonates with Rajinikanth’s immense popularity, and Hunter Vantaar is expected to play a pivotal role in the film.

The audio launch for Vettaiyan is set for September 20 at Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium, Chennai, where fans can expect a star-studded gathering. The event will see the presence of the film's impressive cast, including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Anirudh Ravichander, and director TJ Gnanvel, among others.

Directed by TJ Gnanvel, Vettaiyan features a stellar ensemble cast, including Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Amitabh Bachchan, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and VJ Rakshan. Notably, this film marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years since their collaboration on the iconic 1991 film Hum.

Vettaiyan is set to release in theatres on October 10, available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

