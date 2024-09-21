Vettaiyan Prevue, Audio Launch: Big B Calls Rajinikanth 'Supreme of All Stars', Thalaivar Grooves to Manasilaayo

Chennai: Amitabh Bachchan's admiration for Rajinikanth is well-known, and it took center stage at the prevue and audio launch of the much-anticipated film Vettaiyan held in Chennai on September 20. Although Big B was unable to attend in person, he made sure to connect with fans and the film’s team through a heartfelt video message. Here are some of the highlights from Vettaiyan prevue and audio launch.

'Supreme of All Stars': Big B Heaped Praise on Rajinikanth

In his video, Amitabh Bachchan referred to Rajinikanth as the "supreme of all stars," prompting cheers and applause from the audience. He shared, "Vettaiyan is my first Tamil film, and I'm very honored. Rajinikanth is the supreme of all stars."

Bachchan reminisced about their time together on the sets of Hum, the 1991 blockbuster where Rajinikanth played his younger brother. He recalled how while he would rest in the comfort of his air-conditioned vanity van, Rajinikanth opted for simplicity, choosing to lie on the floor during breaks. "I used to rest in my AC vehicle while shooting for Hum, and Rajini slept on the floor during breaks. Watching him be so simple, I came out of the vehicle and rested outside," he said.

'He Faced Huge Losses': Rajini Lauded Big B's Resilience

Rajinikanth recounted some of the challenges Amitabh faced in his early career, saying, "When Amit ji was producing films, he faced huge losses. He couldn’t even pay his watchman, and his Juhu home went into public bidding. At that time, the whole Bollywood was laughing at him. The world waits for your downfall."

He went on to highlight Amitabh’s incredible comeback: "In just three years, he took on all those ads and KBC, earned back all the money, and even reclaimed his three homes, including the one in Juhu. He is such an inspiration. At 82 years old, he works for ten hours a day."

Acknowledging Bachchan's Legacy

Rajinikanth also noted the literary legacy of Amitabh’s family, stating, "Amitabh ji’s father was a great writer. He could have easily used his influence, but he carved his own path in the industry."

The actor then shared a poignant memory: "Once, Amitabh ji had a terrible accident. At that time, Indira Gandhi was abroad for a conference. Upon learning about the accident, she rushed back to India. That was when everyone realized that Rajiv Gandhi and Amitabh ji had studied together."

Thalaivar and Anirudh Grooved to Manasilaayo

The audio launch and preview of Vettaiyan was a star-studded affair, featuring notable personalities like Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, and others. One of the most talked-about moments was when music director Anirudh Ravichander invited Rajinikanth to join him on stage to perform the signature steps of the catchy song Manasilaayo. The superstar, dressed in an all-black outfit, danced along without a moment's hesitation, showcasing his infectious energy.

Anirudh's electrifying performance added to the event's excitement, and clips of Rajinikanth's dance moves quickly went viral on social media.

Anticipation Builds for Vettaiyan

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan is set to release on October 10. The recently unveiled prevue has left fans eagerly awaiting its premiere. It features an impressive cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier.

The prevue hints at serious themes, such as the ethics surrounding police encounters. The narrative appears to explore a conflict between Bachchan’s character, Sathyadev, who disapproves of encounters being glamorized as heroism, and Rajinikanth’s character, who sees them as a necessary means of justice.