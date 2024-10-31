ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vettaiyan OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's Where And When You Can Stream Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer

After its theatrical run, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's Vettaiyan is now set to make its OTT debut. Prime Video on Thursday confirmed the release date.

Vettaiyan OTT Release Confirmed: Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan Film To Stream On Prime Video On THIS Date
Hyderabad: The Tamil action-drama Vettaiyan, starring megastars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, which hit the silver screens on October 10, is set to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. Earlier, the film was reportedly scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on November 7. However, on October 31, Prime Video took to social media to officially confirm the release date. Vettaiyan will now stream on the OTT platform from November 8.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan not only marks the 30th venture of Lyca Productions but also serves as Amitabh Bachchan's Tamil cinema debut. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Abhirami, with a compelling score by music director Anirudh Ravichander.

After its successful theatrical run, amassing Rs 146.28 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 251.1 crore worldwide, according to reports from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has built high expectations for its digital release. The movie will be available for streaming in Tamil and with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi across 240 countries and territories.

The storyline follows SP Athiyan, portrayed by Rajinikanth, a maverick cop renowned for his strict approach to justice. After a tragic incident during a botched operation, Athiyan faces the repercussions of his intense methods and finds himself at a moral crossroads. As he works through complex criminal networks and internal turmoil, Athiyan's journey raises deep questions about justice and redemption.

