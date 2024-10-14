Vettaiyan Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's Film Closes First Weekend with over Rs 200 Cr Collection Worldwide

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's latest action drama, Vettaiyan, has taken the box office by storm since its release on October 10, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. In just four days, the film has grossed an impressive Rs 104.75 crore net in India, showcasing its strong appeal, particularly among Tamil audiences. The film also managed to breach the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, further solidifying its position at the box office.

On its opening day, Vettaiyan collected Rs 31.7 crore, a figure that includes Rs 27.75 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. The film maintained a solid performance throughout the first weekend, with earnings of Rs 24 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 26.75 crore on Saturday, before slightly dipping to Rs 22.3 crore on Sunday. Despite the minor fluctuations in daily collections, the overall trend reflects the film's robust standing in the market.

Industry tracker Sacnilk noted that the film's total box office collection stands at Rs 104.75 crore as of Sunday. While there was a noticeable drop in Sunday earnings compared to Saturday, the film still managed to maintain strong occupancy rates, particularly in Tamil regions, with 57.25 percent occupancy reported. However, the Hindi-speaking audience's response was lukewarm, with only 19.75 percent occupancy recorded on the same day.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala highlighted that Vettaiyan has crossed the $2 million mark in North America, marking it as Rajinikanth's seventh film to achieve this milestone in the region. The film also made over Rs 200 crore worldwide by the end of its first weekend, cementing its status as one of the top Tamil grossers of 2024. Directed by TJ Gnanave and produced by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan features a star-studded cast that includes Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier.

