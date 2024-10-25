ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vettaiyan Box Office Day 15: Rajinikanth Starrer Faces Tough Climb To Rs 150 Crore With Stagnant Collections

Hyderabad: Vettaiyan, the thrilling investigation drama featuring megastars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, continues its run with steady numbers at the box office, reaching a total of Rs 141.50 crore in India by its 15th day. However, the film has underperformed at the box office failing to breach the Rs 150 crore milestone given the star power of Rajinikanth and Amitabh. Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan has become one of Kollywood's top-grossing films, drawing large crowds from Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 14

According to industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates, the film earned Rs 1.50 crore on its fifteenth day, contributing to its strong overall numbers since its release on October 10, 2024. The past three days have shown steady performance, with collections of Rs 1.95 crore on Day 12, Rs 1.80 crore on Day 13, and Rs 1.65 crore on Day 14. Globally, the film is inching towards the Rs 400 crore mark.

Occupancy Rates and Audience Reach

On October 24, the movie recorded a Tamil occupancy rate of 15.95%, with night shows achieving the highest turnout at 21.48%. The Telugu occupancy rate stood at 12.70%, while the Hindi occupancy reached 6.33%. This solid viewer interest, especially in Tamil and Telugu regions, showcases the film's pan-India appeal.

Detailed Box Office Collection to Date

Week 1 Collection: Rs 122.15 crore

Day 9 (2nd Friday): Rs 2.6 crore