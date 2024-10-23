Vettaiyan Box Office Day 13: Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Slips Further in Collections

Hyderabad: The anticipation surrounding the release of Vettaiyan on October 10 was electric, especially for die-hard fans of Rajinikanth. However, this excitement was toned down over growing concerns for the superstar's health as he had recently returned home after a brief hospitalisation. Vettaiyan hit the theaters amid a whirlwind of reactions from audiences and critics, leading to an unpredictable box office performance.

Box Office Performance

Initially, Vettaiyan opened to robust numbers, significantly impacting the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 1.75 crore on its 13th day, pushing its total net collection in India to Rs 138.30 crore. Globally, Vettaiyan grossed over Rs 459 crore, with overseas collections on Second Monday amounting to Rs 9 crore.

The occupancy rates in the domestic market indicated a decline, with an overall Tamil occupancy of 13.87 percent on October 22. This included morning shows at 13.32 percent, afternoon shows at 13.89 percent, evening shows at 14.40 percent, while night shows saw no attendance. In comparison, Telugu occupancy stood at 11.75 percent and Hindi at just 4.78 percent.

A Rollercoaster Journey After Release

Despite its mid-week release, Vettaiyan made a thunderous debut, amassing around Rs 64 crore on its opening day. Domestically, it raked in about Rs 37 crore, with Tamil Nadu contributing a significant Rs 20.50 crore. The film also saw an impressive international haul of Rs 27 crore (approximately $3.2 million), securing its status as the second-biggest opener for a Tamil film in 2024.

However, by the end of its first week, the film's business was heavily impacted with collections falling to single digits. The film was expected to make over Rs 150 crore by its second week, but with the constant downfall, it seems like a distant dream. The film despite powerhouse performers like Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahad Faasil underperformed at the box office.

Detailed Box Office Breakdown

Week 1 Collection: Rs 122.15 crore

Day 9 (2nd Friday): Rs 2.6 crore

Day 10 (2nd Saturday): Rs 4.5 crore

Day 11 (2nd Sunday): Rs 5.35 crore

Day 12 (2nd Monday): Rs 1.95 crore

Day 13 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 1.75 crore (Early Estimates)

Total: Rs 138.30 crore

Gnanavel's Powerful Narrative

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan presents a compelling narrative that critiques the rise of irregular coaching centers profiting from the demands of the Indian education system. The film also highlights societal disparities, emphasising the stark contrast between the privileged and the underprivileged. Through the character of IPS Ajith Kumaran, portrayed by Rajinikanth, the film conveys a potent message about the challenges faced by those from lower-income backgrounds.

Star-Studded Cast

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner, Vettaiyan features an impressive ensemble cast. Amitabh Bachchan makes his Tamil film debut, while notable performances from Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier enrich the film's narrative depth and appeal. The film also marks Amitabh and Rajinikanth's onscreen reunion after 30 years.

Controversies Surrounding the Film

Despite its initial commercial success, Vettaiyan has not escaped controversy. Director T.J. Gnanavel faced criticism for the portrayal of extrajudicial killings, marking a significant departure from the themes explored in his previous acclaimed work Jai Bhim. The narrative approach regarding encounter killings has sparked debates among audiences and critics regarding the film's moral stance.