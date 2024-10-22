Vettaiyan Box Office Day 12: Rajinikanth's Film Records Lowest Collections to Date with 65 Pc Dip on Second Monday

Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding the release of Vettaiyan on October 10 was palpable, especially for fans of the legendary Rajinikanth. However, the celebration was tinged with concern for the superstar's health, as he had just returned home after a brief hospitalisation. As the film hit the screens, it brought a wave of mixed reactions from both audiences and critics alike, resulting in an unpredictable box office journey.

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 12

Vettaiyan opened with impressive numbers but has since experienced a decline in its collections. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 1.85 crore on its 12th day, bringing its total net collection in India to Rs 136.45 crore. The film recorded varying occupancy rates across languages: 14.13 percent in Tamil, 12.58 percent in Telugu, and 5.66 percent in Hindi. On a global scale, Vettaiyan has grossed Rs 235.25 crore, with overseas collections accounting for Rs 78 crore.

A Thunderous Opening

Despite its mid-week release, Vettaiyan made a spectacular impact at the box office, amassing around Rs 64 crore on its opening day. Domestically, it raked in about Rs 37 crore, with Tamil Nadu contributing Rs 20.50 crore alone. The film also achieved an international haul of Rs 27 crore (approximately $3.2 million), securing its place as the second-biggest opener for a Tamil film in 2024.

Detailed Box Office Breakdown

Week 1 Collection: Rs 122.15 crore

Day 9 (2nd Friday): Rs 2.6 crore

Day 10 (2nd Saturday): Rs 4.5 crore

Day 11 (2nd Sunday): Rs 5.35 crore

Day 12 (2nd Monday): Rs 1.85 crore (Early estimates)

Total: Rs 136.45 crore

Gnanavel's Powerful Narrative

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan presents a compelling narrative that critiques the rise of irregular coaching centres profiting from the Indian education system's demands. It sheds light on societal disparities, emphasising the stark contrast between the privileged and the underprivileged. Through the lens of Rajinikanth's character, SP Ajith Kumaran IPS, the film carries a potent message about the stereotypes faced by those from lower-income backgrounds.

Star-Studded Cast

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan as DGP Sathyadev Bramhadutt Pande, marking his debut in Tamil cinema. Other notable performances come from Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier, enriching the film's narrative depth and appeal.

Controversies

While Vettaiyan enjoyed initial commercial success, it has not been without controversy. Director T.J. Gnanavel faced criticism for the portrayal of extrajudicial killings, a significant shift from the themes explored in his previous acclaimed work, Jai Bhim. The inconsistency in the narrative approach has raised questions about the film's moral stance, sparking debates among audiences and critics.