Vettaiyan Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth and Big B's Film Creates Fireworks Ahead of Dussehra, Storms Overseas Market

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan has made a remarkable debut at the box office, achieving the second-best opening for a Tamil film this year, just behind Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Released on October 10, the film enjoyed a stellar opening day, grossing an impressive Rs 30 crore nett across India. Tamil Nadu was the standout region, contributing a substantial Rs 26 crore to this total.

Hyderabad: As Amitabh Bachchan turns 82 today, the celebration is amplified by the release of Vettaiyan, a film that unites him with Rajinikanth after a staggering 30 years. This much-anticipated collaboration has ignited the box office, proving that the charisma of these two legends still captivates audiences across the nation.

Despite its success, Vettaiyan could not surpass the opening numbers of GOAT, which launched with Rs 44 crore, including over Rs 39 crore from Tamil collections. Additionally, Vettaiyan has yet to match the remarkable performance of Rajinikanth's previous film, Jailer, which debuted with a staggering Rs 48.35 crore. Industry experts note that Vettaiyan might gain traction over the next few days, particularly due to the Dussehra holidays.

Box Office Dynamics in India and Beyond

The film’s performance was particularly strong in Tamil Nadu, while Telugu collections accounted for just over Rs 3 crore. Unfortunately, the Hindi version did not release in national chains due to ongoing disputes regarding the OTT window, which may limit its overall box office potential, especially considering Amitabh Bachchan's widespread appeal. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vettaiyan is the top choice of moviegoers in USA, UAE, Singapore and Malaysia.

A Different Flavour of Entertainment

Director TJ Gnanavel, known for his acclaimed work on Jai Bhim, has crafted Vettaiyan as a grounded commercial entertainer. However, early trade reports suggest that the film’s collections fall short compared to Rajinikanth’s recent successes. The next few days will be crucial for Vettaiyan, as it aims to maintain steady collections through the weekend, dependent largely on audience word-of-mouth.

Looking Ahead: The Impact of Audience Reception

With the backdrop of the festive Dussehra period, Vettaiyan has the potential to attract more viewers if the response remains positive. The coming days will reveal if this film can ascend to the heights of Rajinikanth’s biggest hits or carve out its unique space in the pantheon of Tamil cinema.

As Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth reignite their magic on screen, fans are eager to see if Vettaiyan can indeed become a memorable chapter in their illustrious careers.