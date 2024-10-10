Vettaiyan Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Rajinikanth - Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Witnesses Strong Opening Amid Fanfare

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Vettaiyan debuted in theaters on October 10, generating significant excitement among fans and moviegoers alike. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for his acclaimed work on Jai Bhim, Vettaiyan has opened to a promising box office performance, grossing an estimated Rs 7.49 crore on its first day in India, as per Industry tracker Sacnilk. However, this figure is subject to updates as more data comes in.

The film, which marks Rajinikanth's first major release following the success of Jailer (2023), features an impressive ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, and Fahadh Faasil. With a hefty production budget of Rs 300 crore, the film aims to capture both commercial success and critical acclaim through its compelling narrative and strong performances.

Advance bookings for Vettaiyan were robust, reaching Rs 11.71 crore with over 600,000 tickets sold across nearly 9,000 shows prior to release. The Tamil version contributed significantly to these figures, while the Telugu and Hindi versions added a smaller but noteworthy amount. Although Vettaiyan has not quite matched the opening day numbers of Jailer, which grossed Rs 18.24 crore in advance bookings, it has surpassed the pre-release collections of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 (Rs 10.98 crore), providing a sense of optimism for the film's overall performance.

With Rajinikanth's star power still commanding immense loyalty from audiences, expectations remain high for Vettaiyan to build on its initial success. As fans flock to theaters, the film's box office journey will be closely monitored, particularly in comparison to recent big-budget releases.