Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth and Big B's Film Slips into Single Digits in 2nd Week

Hyderabad: The trend of blockbuster collaborations continues to gain momentum in the film industry, with Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, being the latest talked-about project. Premiering on October 10, 2024, this action drama made a noteworthy entry at the global box office. However, as the initial excitement fades, the film's journey takes a turn that highlights the unpredictable nature of audience reception and market dynamics.

Strong Start, Weak Follow-Through

Despite mixed reviews, Vettaiyan attracted audiences, achieving a commendable domestic collection of over Rs 124 crore nett within just nine days. The film recorded a remarkable Rs 100 crore in its first four days, indicating strong initial interest. Yet, as the days progressed, the film faced significant challenges, particularly during the weekdays. The decline in ticket sales was stark, with a staggering 74.89% drop reported on its first Monday.

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 9

According to trade insights from Sacnilk, the film's total earnings after nine days amount to approximately Rs 124.80 crore, with the week one collection pegged at Rs 122.15 crore. The film's performance on October 18, 2024, reflected an overall Tamil occupancy of just 17.15%, with notable variations across show timings, indicating a steady decline in audience interest.

Detailed Breakdown:

Week 1 Collection: Rs 122.15 Cr (Tamil: Rs 105.07 Cr, Telugu: Rs 13.58, Hindi: Rs 3.2 Cr, Kannada: Rs 0.3)

Day 9 (2nd Friday): Rs 2.65 Cr (Early estimates)

Total: Rs 124.80 Cr

A Prequel in the Works

Vettaiyan agrnered mixed box office performance, however, director TJ Gnanavel is already looking ahead. During a recent press interaction in Hyderabad, he expressed a desire to explore a prequel that would delve deeper into the controversial topic of police encounter killings. Gnanavel aims to expand on the protagonist Athiyan's journey, adding layers to the narrative that audiences found compelling.

About Vettaiyan

The film, produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions, tells the gripping tale of a government school teacher who uncovers a drug trade, leading to an investigation helmed by an unconventional police officer. The narrative intricately weaves in elements of crime, ethics, and justice, inviting viewers to ponder the moral dilemmas associated with such encounters.

Vettaiyan OTT Release

As the theatrical run of Vettaiyan unfolds, its digital future is also being shaped. Prime Video is said to have bagged the streaming rights for Rs 90 crore, with the release date to be announced based on the film's performance at the ticket windows.