Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan's Film Crosses Rs 300 Cr Globally despite Decline in India

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's highly anticipated film, Vettaiyan, has made a significant impact at the box office since its release on October 10. The film, which marks the reunion of these legendary actors after 33 years, opened with a remarkable collection, drawing fans into theaters across India and worldwide. In its first week only, Vettaiyan grossed over Rs 120 crore in India across all languages, a testament to the star power of its leading actors.

Box Office Performance Over the Days

The film debuted with a stunning Rs 31.7 crore on its first day. The subsequent days showed fluctuations, with collections peaking on weekends but experiencing a notable decline during the weekdays. After a strong weekend haul of over Rs 104.7 crore, the film faced a drop, earning only Rs 5.6 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 4.3 crore each on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, early estimates by Industry tracker Sacnilk suggest an additional Rs 3.15 crore, bringing the total collection to Rs 122.10 crore in India.

Vettaiyan 8 Days Language-wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 31.7 Cr (Tamil: 27.75 Cr ; Telugu: 3.3; Hindi: 0.6; Kannada: 0.05)

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 24 Cr (Tamil: 21.45 Cr ; Telugu: 2.1; Hindi: 0.4; Kannada: 0.05)

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 26.75 Cr (Tamil: 23.4 Cr ; Telugu: 2.65; Hindi: 0.65; Kannada: 0.05)

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 22.3 Cr (Tamil: 19.25 Cr ; Telugu: 2.35; Hindi: 0.65; Kannada: 0.05)

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 5.6 Cr (Tamil: 4.35 Cr ; Telugu: 1; Hindi: 0.22; Kannada: 0.03)

Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 4.3 Cr (Tamil: 3.2 Cr ; Telugu: 0.83; Hindi: 0.25; Kannada: 0.02)

Day 7 (Wednesday): Rs 4.3 Cr (Tamil: 3.3 Cr ; Telugu: 0.75; Hindi: 0.23; Kannada: 0.02)

Day 8 (Thursday): Rs 3.15 Cr

Total: Rs 122.10 Cr

Worldwide Success

Globally, Vettaiyan has crossed the Rs 300 crore milestone, with a total worldwide collection of Rs 302.12 crore by its second Thursday. This impressive performance not only highlights the film's widespread appeal but also cements Rajinikanth's status as a box-office powerhouse. The film has outperformed Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, which had a lifetime collection of Rs 297.55 crore.

Storyline and Cast

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan is an investigative thriller that delves into the dark world of drug cartels. It follows the journey of a government teacher who stumbles upon a drug trade and reports it to the police, leading to a gripping investigation. Rajinikanth portrays a fierce encounter specialist officer, while Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of a justice who advocates for lawful methods.

The cast also features prominent actors such as Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan, all contributing to the film's intense narrative. While Vettaiyan started with strong momentum, its recent box office performance indicates a downward trend as the film enters its second week.