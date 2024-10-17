Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Nears Rs 300 Cr Mark Globally; Remains Steady In India

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's latest investigative thriller Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, has completed its first week in theatres, maintaining strong earnings both in India and overseas. The film, released on October 10, 2024, made an impressive start but has seen a dip in collections as the weekdays progressed. Despite this, Vettaiyan has become a global box office success, grossing over Rs 275 crore worldwide within just seven days.

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 7

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Vettaiyan earned an estimated Rs 4.15 crore on its seventh day, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 118.80 crore in all languages. The film had a strong opening, grossing Rs 31.7 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 24 crore on Friday, Rs 26.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 22.3 crore on Sunday. However, as the weekdays began, the numbers started to decline. On Monday, Vettaiyan earned Rs 5.6 crore, followed by Rs 4.3 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 4.15 crore on Wednesday.

Day-Wise Collection Breakdown in India

Day 1 (First Thursday): Rs 31.7 Cr (Tamil: Rs 27.75 Cr; Telugu: Rs 3.3 Cr; Hindi: Rs 0.6 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.05 Cr)

Day 2 (First Friday): Rs 24 Cr (Tamil: Rs 21.45 Cr; Telugu: Rs 2.1 Cr; Hindi: Rs 0.4 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.05 Cr)

Day 3 (1st Saturday): Rs 26.75 Cr [Tamil: Rs 23.4 Cr, Telugu: Rs 2.65 Cr, Hindi: Rs 0.65 Cr, Kannada: Rs 0.05 Cr)

Day 4 (1st Sunday): Rs 22.3 Cr [Tamil: Rs 19.25 Cr, Telugu: Rs 2.35 Cr, Hindi: Rs 0.65 Cr, Kannada: Rs 0.05 Cr)

Day 5 (1st Monday): Rs 5.6 Cr [Tamil: Rs 4.35 Cr, Telugu: Rs 1 Cr, Hindi: Rs 0.22, Kannada: Rs 0.03]

Day 6 (1st Tuesday): Rs 4.3 Cr [Tamil: Rs 3.2 Cr; Telugu: Rs 0.83; Hindi: Rs 0.25; Kannada: 0.02]

Day 7 (1st Wednesday): Rs 4.15 Cr [Early estimates]

Total: Rs 118.80 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Vettaiyan Worldwide Performance

While the domestic collections faced a dip, Vettaiyan has been performing exceptionally well internationally. The film's global earnings have crossed Rs 275 crore within the first week, putting it on track to achieve the Rs 300 crore milestone. This success demonstrates the immense popularity of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's star power beyond Indian borders.

Ticket Price Adjustments in Telangana

In an effort to boost weekday footfall, ticket prices for Vettaiyan in Telangana will be reduced starting October 18, 2024. The new prices are set at Rs 200 for multiplexes, Rs 150 for city single screens, and Rs 110 for district screens. This move is aimed at making the film more accessible to a larger audience as it enters its second week.

Plot and Star-Studded Cast

Vettaiyan tells the story of a government school teacher who stumbles upon a drug trade and reports it to the authorities. This sparks an investigation by an honest officer known for his unconventional methods. The film unravels dark secrets within the crime world, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Apart from Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, the film features a stellar cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh.