ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Caught In Downward Spiral; Sees Over 23% Drop

As of its first Tuesday, Vettaiyan continues to see a significant dip in its box office earnings. On day 6, the film collected Rs 4.25 crore (net) across India, further declining from its already steep Monday drop. Monday's earnings stood at Rs 5.6 crore, which itself is a sharp decrease from the weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, this latest figure brings the film's all-India net to an estimated Rs 114.60 crore, with a large portion of that coming from Tamil Nadu.

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Vettaiyan has experienced a notable decline in box office collections as it progresses through its release week. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film hit the silver screens on October 10, 2024, to much fanfare, opening with strong numbers. However, by day 6, it has seen a considerable drop in earnings. Despite the initial buzz surrounding the film, audience and critic reviews have been mixed, contributing to the sharp fall in box office collections after a solid start.

Worldwide Performance

Despite the dip in domestic box office collections, the film has performed well globally. According to reports from Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan grossed over Rs 240 crore worldwide in just four days. The Tamil version has been the main contributor to these figures, reflecting Rajinikanth's enduring popularity in his home state. Celebrating the achievement, the production team took to social media, sharing a poster and wrote, "VETTAIYAN crosses 240+ crores worldwide and still counting! Thalaivar's dominance knows no bounds. The hunt continues!"

Audience Reception And Critical Response

Since its release, Vettaiyan has received mixed reactions from both audiences and critics. Rajinikanth's portrayal of Athiyan, a senior police officer grappling with guilt after accidentally killing an innocent person, has been widely praised, along with the film's technical execution. Amitabh Bachchan's presence alongside Rajinikanth also drew significant attention.

However, some viewers have criticised the storyline and pacing of the movie. These criticisms, coupled with word-of-mouth, seem to be contributing factors to the film's fluctuating box office numbers. The film's slower pace and uneven script have made it harder to maintain the high level of engagement that Rajinikanth's previous films like Jailer achieved.

Comparison With Jailer

Vettaiyan is Rajinikanth's follow-up to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide. While Jailer became a major success story, smashing box office records and becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time, Vettaiyan is facing a tougher challenge due to its mixed reception.

Many industry analysts believe the film's longevity will depend on how it fares in its second week, as the initial buzz fades and competition from new releases picks up. Whether Vettaiyan can recover and build on its global earnings remains to be seen, but as of now, it appears to be a more muted success compared to Rajinikanth's previous projects.

Final Thoughts: A Mixed Bag For Rajinikanth's Latest

While Vettaiyan opened to impressive numbers, its performance has taken a downward turn, with both box office figures and audience sentiment declining. Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's combined star power provided the film with a strong foundation, but sustaining interest will require overcoming the mixed reviews. The film's global success may help it cross the Rs 300 crore mark, but domestically, it faces stiff competition and must work hard to stay in the race.