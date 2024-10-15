Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's Film Hits Rs 240 Cr Globally; Here's How It Fared on the Crucial First Monday Test in India

Hyderabad: Screen icon Rajinikanth has once again captured the hearts of audiences with his latest film, Vettaiyan. Released on October 10, 2024, this much-anticipated movie came with its own set of challenges, particularly concerning the actor's recent health scare that had fans worried. However, the excitement surrounding Vettaiyan ensured a grand opening at the box office, with releases in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Within just four days, Vettaiyan crossed the remarkable Rs 100 crore mark in India, buoyed by the festive spirit of Navaratri season. However, like any cinematic venture, the film has experienced fluctuations in its box office performance. After a significant dip on its second day, Vettaiyan faced another setback on its fifth day, raising questions about its sustainability in the coming weeks.

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 5

On the fifth day of its release, which marked the first Monday, Vettaiyan earned Rs 5.25 crore, bringing its total net collection to Rs 110 crore. Occupancy rates in theatres showed a varied response: 22.58% for the Tamil version, 17.82% for Telugu, and 8.30% for Hindi.

Vettaiyan Day Wise Performance in India

Day 1 (First Thursday): Rs 31.7 Cr (Tamil: Rs 27.75 Cr; Telugu: Rs 3.3 Cr; Hindi: Rs 0.6 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.05 Cr)

Day 2 (First Friday): Rs 24 Cr (Tamil: Rs 21.45 Cr; Telugu: Rs 2.1 Cr; Hindi: Rs 0.4 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.05 Cr)

Day 3 (1st Saturday): Rs 26.75 Cr [Tamil: Rs 23.4 Cr, Telugu: Rs 2.65 Cr, Hindi: Rs 0.65 Cr, Kannada: Rs 0.05 Cr)

Day 4 (1st Sunday): Rs 22.3 Cr [Tamil: Rs 19.25 Cr, Telugu: Rs 2.35 Cr, Hindi: Rs 0.65 Cr, Kannada: Rs 0.05 Cr)

Day 5 (1st Monday): Rs 5.25 Cr (Early estimates)

Total: Rs 110.00 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Worldwide Performance:

According to Lyca Productions, the film has grossed over Rs 240 crore worldwide in just four days, with the Tamil version being the main contributor. Celebrating this milestone, the production team shared on social media, "VETTAIYAN crosses 240+ crores worldwide and still counting! Thalaivar’s dominance knows no bounds. The hunt continues!"

About the Film

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan features a stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, and Fahadh Faasil, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film tells the gripping tale of a police officer renowned for his unconventional crime-solving techniques. As he delves into a drug trade case, he uncovers a web of related crimes.

Produced on a reported budget of Rs 160 crore, Vettaiyan has set high expectations for its longevity at the box office. However, forecasts predict heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu in the coming week, posing a challenge for the film's second-week performance—a crucial period for any cinematic release.

As audiences eagerly await to see how Vettaiyan performs in the weekdays and the second weekend, Rajinikanth's star power continues to be a focal point, promising to keep fans on the edge of their seats.