Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth Starrer Eyes Rs 100 Cr Mark during Festive Weekend

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Vettaiyan made a stellar debut at the box office, collecting Rs 82.45 crore in India over its first three days. Released on October 10 during the Dussehra weekend, the film initially garnered an impressive Rs 31.7 crore on its opening day. However, it experienced a drop of 24.29 percent on the second day, earning Rs 24 crore. Fortunately, Vettaiyan rebounded on Saturday, collecting Rs 26.75 crore, indicating a positive trend.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan is an investigative drama that dives deep into a gripping crime narrative, showcasing Rajinikanth in a powerful lead role. The film has been praised for its engaging storytelling and visual appeal, bolstered by a talented supporting cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The musical score by Anirudh Ravichander has also received acclaim, enhancing the film's overall impact.

Despite a noticeable drop in collections on Friday, the film's overall performance has exceeded expectations, surpassing Rs 145 crore globally within three days. Notably, Vettaiyan has thrived particularly well in Tamil Nadu, where it has amassed over Rs 50 crore. As the film heads into its extended festive weekend, industry watchers are keen to see if it can maintain its momentum, especially with significant advance ticket sales indicating strong demand for Sunday.

