Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth's Film Achieves Two Milestones With Rs 64 Cr Opening And Rs 50 Cr In Just Two Days!

Hyderabad: On October 10, 2024, the excitement of Indian cinema reached new heights with the release of Vettaiyan, a Tamil action drama that brings together two of Indian cinema's biggest icons - Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by the acclaimed TJ Gnanavel, this film marks a significant moment not just for the cast but for fans across the nation and beyond.

Second Biggest Opener In Tamil Nadu

Vettaiyan had an explosive opening at the worldwide box office, raking in approximately Rs 64 crores despite a mid-week release. Domestically, the film earned around Rs 37 crores, with Rs 20.50 crores coming from Tamil Nadu alone. Internationally, the film garnered Rs 27 crores (about $3.2 million), making it the second-biggest opening for a Tamil film in 2024.

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 2: Thalaivar's Film Zooms Past Rs 50 Cr Mark

The excitement was tempered on Day 2, as collections saw a decline. The film still crossed the Rs 50 crore milestone, amassing a total of Rs 55.5 crore in just two days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Here's how the numbers break down:

Day 1: Rs 31.7 Cr (Tamil: Rs 27.75 Cr; Telugu: Rs 3.3 Cr; Hindi: Rs 0.6 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.05 Cr)

Day 2: Rs 23.8 Cr (Tamil: Rs 21.35 Cr; Telugu: Rs 2 Cr; Hindi: Rs 0.4 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.05 Cr)

Total: Rs 55.5 Cr (Tamil: Rs 49.1 Cr; Telugu: Rs 5.3 Cr; Hindi: Rs 1 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.1 Cr)

Impressive Ensemble

Vettaiyan features a stellar cast led by Rajinikanth as SP Ajith Kumaran IPS and Amitabh Bachchan portraying DGP Sathyadev Bramhadutt Pande. Other notable actors include Fahadh Faasil as Patrick, Rana Daggubati as Natraj, and Manju Warrier as Thara, among others. This film also marks Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema, further adding to its significance.

A Journey to the Silver Screen

Initially announced in March 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 170, which signifies Rajinikanth's 170th lead role, Vettaiyan had its final title revealed in December 2023. The film's shooting spanned multiple locations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The music score, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and cinematography by SR Kathir, contribute significantly to the film's appeal.

Controversy Brews

While Vettaiyan has achieved initial commercial success, it has not been without its share of controversy. Director TJ Gnanavel faced backlash for seemingly glorifying extrajudicial killings in this film, a stark contrast to the themes explored in his previous work, Jai Bhim. The latter film garnered critical acclaim for addressing police bias and brutality against marginalised communities, leaving many to question the inconsistency in his narrative approach.

Vettaiyan is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner. The coming days will reveal whether Vettaiyan can maintain its momentum and further establish itself as a landmark film in the careers of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.