Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Rs 145 Cr Mark In India Amid Declining Numbers

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's action-packed Tamil drama Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and backed by Lyca Productions, has experienced a significant dip at the box office. Released on October 10, 2024, the film opened to high expectations with a powerhouse cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. However, despite the star-studded lineup and initial hype, Vettaiyan has faced challenges in sustaining audience interest and has seen its collections decrease as it approaches the end of its third week in theatres.

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 19

On Day 19, Vettaiyan recorded its lowest box office earnings to date, generating just Rs 0.5 crore according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the total domestic collection to Rs 145.25 crore. The film's third Monday saw an overall occupancy of 11.52% for Tamil-language screenings, with specific showtimes reflecting the struggle to attract audiences. Morning shows had an occupancy of 10.23%, which improved slightly through the day, reaching 12.82% by night. In Chennai, the film performed slightly better with an occupancy of 16.25%, peaking at 19% during night shows.

Box Office Breakdown: Gradual Decline After Week 1

Week 1 Collection: Rs 122.15 crore

Week 2 Collection: Rs 19.25 crore

Day 16 (3rd Friday): Rs 0.80 crore

Day 17 (3rd Saturday): Rs 1.3 crore

Day 18 (Third Sunday): Rs 1.25 crore

Day 19 (Third Monday): Rs 0.50 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 145.25 crore

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Anticipated OTT Release on Prime Video

With box office collections slowing, Vettaiyan is set to debut on Prime Video on November 7. Streaming rights have reportedly been sold for Rs 90 crore across multiple languages, which could provide a new revenue stream for the film. The OTT release may also attract a wider audience, potentially reinvigorating interest in the film following its lukewarm theatrical performance.

Plot and Cast Highlights

In Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth stars as Athiyan, a senior police officer renowned for his encounter specialist skills. The plot centres on a clash between Athiyan and Justice Sathyadev, played by Amitabh Bachchan, with the two characters embodying contrasting ideologies. Athiyan's rigid approach to law enforcement confronts Sathyadev's advocacy for human rights, adding a dramatic layer to the storyline. The supporting cast, including Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, bolsters the film's narrative appeal, although the response at the box office remains mixed.