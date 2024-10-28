Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 18: Rajinikanth Starrer Struggles Domestically; Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 420 Cr

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's latest action drama Vettaiyan hit theaters on October 10 amid high anticipation, yet it has struggled to meet expectations at the box office. In its third weekend, domestic collections dipped below Rs 1 crore, suggesting it may fall short of the Rs 150 crore mark in India. Internationally, however, the film has crossed Rs 420 crore, as per a trade analyst. Although Vettaiyan saw a modest boost in earnings on day 18, it has fallen far behind the box-office triumph of Jailer.

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 18

On its 18th day in theatres, the TJ Gnanavel directorial has earned an estimated Rs 1.25 crore in India as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film has raked in Rs a total of Rs 144.75 crore as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The film has seen a minor growth compared to the previous two days of the third week, with collections of Rs 0.8 crore on Day 16 and Rs 1.3 crore on Day 17. Vettaiyan had an overall 21.49% Tamil Occupancy on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Box Office Breakdown

Week 1 Collection: Rs 122.15 crore

Week 2 Collection: Rs 19.25 crore

Day 16 (3rd Friday): Rs 0.80 crore

Day 17 (3rd Saturday): Rs 1.3 crore

Day 18 (Third Sunday): Rs 1.25 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 144.75 crore

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Global Collection Nears Rs 250 Crore

Despite its limited appeal in India, Vettaiyan has fared better internationally, bringing the worldwide gross to Rs 421.26 crore. However, the film's slower performance in India raises questions about its overall success compared to Rajinikanth's previous hits.

Plot and Cast Highlights

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for Jai Bhim, Vettaiyan tackles police encounters within a dramatic investigative storyline. Rajinikanth stars as a determined cop dismantling a drug cartel, joined by Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Justice Dr Sathyadev Bramhadutt Pande. Notable performances from Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier, and an impactful soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander lend further depth to the narrative.

Anticipated OTT Release Date

Following extensive social media discussions, Vettaiyan is reportedly set for an OTT release on Prime Video on November 7, with streaming rights sold for Rs 90 crore across all languages. The film's streaming release could reinvigorate viewership and help recover additional revenue.