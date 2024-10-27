Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 17: Despite Minor Boost in Earnings, Rajinikanth Starrer Struggles to Reach Rs 150 Cr Mark in India

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's latest film Vettaiyan, premiered on October 10, 2024, with high expectations and significant star power, marking Amitabh bachchan's Tamil debut. However, as the film reaches its 17th day at the box office, it faces challenges in achieving the anticipated financial success, particularly in light of Rajinikanth's prior blockbuster, Jailer. Despite solid performances, audience interest appears to be waning.

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 17

As of its 17th day, Vettaiyan has grossed approximately Rs 143.35 crore in India. Early estimates for Day 17 indicate a collection of Rs 1.15 crore, contributing to a total global revenue of Rs 412.24 crore. The film's journey has seen fluctuations, with previous-day collections of Rs 0.8 crore on 3rd Friday. The consistent yet subdued performance raises questions about the film's long-term viability.

Occupancy Rates and Audience Reach

The film's occupancy rates reveal varied audience engagement. On October 26, Tamil screenings recorded an occupancy rate of 15.95 percent, with night shows showing a stronger turnout of 21.48 percent. Telugu and Hindi screenings were less robust, with occupancy rates at 12.70 percent and 6.33 percent, respectively. These figures illustrate Vettaiyan's broader appeal across different language audiences, particularly in Tamil and Telugu regions.

Box Office Breakdown

Vettaiyan's box office collection has been as follows:

Week 1 Collection: Rs 122.15 crore

Week 2 Collection: Rs 19.25 crore

Day 16 (3rd Friday): Rs 0.80 crore

Day 17 (3rd Saturday): Rs 1.15 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 143.35 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

This breakdown indicates a sharp decline in daily collections as the film progresses through its theatrical run.

Plot and Cast

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan explores the serious theme of police encounters within the framework of a gripping investigation drama. Rajinikanth portrays a cop uncovering a drug cartel, while Amitabh Bachchan plays the significant role of Justice Dr. Sathyadev Bramhadutt Pande. The cast also includes notable performances from Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier, who add depth to the narrative. Anirudh Ravichander's engaging score has been highlighted as a strong point, enhancing the film's emotional and dramatic elements.

OTT Release

For those who have not yet seen Vettaiyan, the film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024. The digital release will be available in multiple languages, broadening its reach and accessibility to audiences worldwide. The acquisition of digital rights for Rs 90 crore underscores the film's anticipated value in the streaming market.