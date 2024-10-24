Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 14: Despite Decline, Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Hits Rs 140 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's latest release Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, continues its theatrical run, collecting Rs 140 crore in India after two weeks. The investigative action drama was released on October 10, 2024, and had a stellar start, crossing Rs 100 crore during its extended four-day opening weekend. However, the collections saw a significant drop during the weekdays, posing challenges to its overall box office performance.
- Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 14
Vettaiyan earned an estimated Rs 1.65 crore on its 14th day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. While the first week saw robust collections, accumulating Rs 122.15 crore, the second week reflected fluctuating earnings. The film garnered Rs 2.6 crore on the second Friday, Rs 4.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.35 crore on Sunday. As weekdays progressed, earnings dipped, collecting Rs 1.95 crore on Monday, Rs 1.8 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 1.65 crore on Wednesday.
- Detailed Box Office Breakdown
Week 1 Collection: Rs 122.15 crore
Day 9 (2nd Friday): Rs 2.6 crore
Day 10 (2nd Saturday): Rs 4.5 crore
Day 11 (2nd Sunday): Rs 5.35 crore
Day 12 (2nd Monday): Rs 1.95 crore
Day 13 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 1.8 crore
Day 14 (2nd Wednesday): Rs 1.65 crore (Early Estimates)
Total: Rs 140.00 crore
(Data source: Sacnilk)
- Worldwide Collection and Occupancy Rates
Despite the domestic challenges, Vettaiyan has grossed over Rs 240 crore worldwide. As of October 23, 2024, the Tamil occupancy rate stood at 14.52%, with the highest audience turnout during night shows at 16.32%. In Telugu, the film recorded an occupancy of 11.39%, and in Hindi, it saw a low 6.68%.
#Vettaiyan successfully Entered into #400c club. The film collected 400 crores at the Boxoffice#VettaiyanBlockbuster#Vettaiyan #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/lhVyGap9Sv— Rajini Records🌎 (@RajiniRecords) October 24, 2024
- About Vettaiyan
Produced by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan stars Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in significant roles. The story revolves around a school teacher who stumbles upon a drug trade, triggering a police investigation into further criminal activities.
- Future Prospects and Streaming
Director Gnanavel has hinted at a potential prequel, focusing on police encounter killings, a theme he finds ethically intriguing. Post its theatrical run, Vettaiyan will stream on Prime Video, which acquired the digital rights for Rs 90 crore, with the streaming date yet to be announced.
