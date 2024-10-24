Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 14: Despite Decline, Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Hits Rs 140 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's latest release Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, continues its theatrical run, collecting Rs 140 crore in India after two weeks. The investigative action drama was released on October 10, 2024, and had a stellar start, crossing Rs 100 crore during its extended four-day opening weekend. However, the collections saw a significant drop during the weekdays, posing challenges to its overall box office performance.

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 14

Vettaiyan earned an estimated Rs 1.65 crore on its 14th day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. While the first week saw robust collections, accumulating Rs 122.15 crore, the second week reflected fluctuating earnings. The film garnered Rs 2.6 crore on the second Friday, Rs 4.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.35 crore on Sunday. As weekdays progressed, earnings dipped, collecting Rs 1.95 crore on Monday, Rs 1.8 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 1.65 crore on Wednesday.

Detailed Box Office Breakdown

Week 1 Collection: Rs 122.15 crore

Day 9 (2nd Friday): Rs 2.6 crore

Day 10 (2nd Saturday): Rs 4.5 crore

Day 11 (2nd Sunday): Rs 5.35 crore

Day 12 (2nd Monday): Rs 1.95 crore

Day 13 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 1.8 crore

Day 14 (2nd Wednesday): Rs 1.65 crore (Early Estimates)

Total: Rs 140.00 crore

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Worldwide Collection and Occupancy Rates

Despite the domestic challenges, Vettaiyan has grossed over Rs 240 crore worldwide. As of October 23, 2024, the Tamil occupancy rate stood at 14.52%, with the highest audience turnout during night shows at 16.32%. In Telugu, the film recorded an occupancy of 11.39%, and in Hindi, it saw a low 6.68%.

About Vettaiyan

Produced by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan stars Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in significant roles. The story revolves around a school teacher who stumbles upon a drug trade, triggering a police investigation into further criminal activities.

Future Prospects and Streaming

Director Gnanavel has hinted at a potential prequel, focusing on police encounter killings, a theme he finds ethically intriguing. Post its theatrical run, Vettaiyan will stream on Prime Video, which acquired the digital rights for Rs 90 crore, with the streaming date yet to be announced.