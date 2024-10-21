Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth - Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Continues to Grow Further in India

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated investigative thriller Vettaiyan, featuring cinematic legends Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, has garnered significant attention at the box office, amassing an impressive Rs 134.25 crore in just 11 days since its release. The film, which opened to strong numbers on October 10, earned an estimated Rs 5 crore on its second Sunday, reflecting a notable resurgence in ticket sales after a dip in the previous week.

On October 20, the film recorded a Tamil occupancy rate of 30.10 percent, with peak attendance in the afternoon and evening shows, reflecting strong viewer interest in key markets like Chennai and Bengaluru. In Chennai, the occupancy rate soared to 38.75 percent, while Bengaluru recorded a respectable 20.75 percent. The Hindi version also saw a good turnout, with notable occupancy rates in cities like Jaipur and Lucknow.

Break-down of Vettaiyan 10-day box office collection

Thursday: Rs 31.7 crore

Friday: Rs 24 crore

Saturday: Rs 26.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 22.3 crore

Monday: Rs 5.6 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.3 crore

Wednesday: Rs 4.3 crore

Thursday: Rs 3.2 crore

Friday: Rs 2.6 crore

Saturday: Rs 4.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.15 crore

Total: Rs 134.4 crore

Despite its initial success, Vettaiyan has not yet reached the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. In India, the film was expected to cross the Rs 150 mark by now, given the star power of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, but that remains elusive. The underperformance of the film can be credited to fluctuations in its box office collections with reports suggesting that the production house is in discussions with Rajinikanth regarding compensation for the film's financial performance.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan presents Rajinikanth in the role of a determined police officer who tackles crime with aggressive methods, while Amitabh Bachchan portrays Justice Dr. Sathyadev Bramhadutt Pande from the National Human Rights Commission. The gripping narrative centers around the quest for justice following a tragic rape and murder case, compelling audiences to engage with its intense storyline.

