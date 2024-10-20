Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Records 38 Pc Gains on Second Saturday

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's latest film, Vettaiyan, experienced a significant increase in box office collections on its second Saturday. The film earned approximately Rs 4.25 crore nett in India, nearly doubling its collection from the previous day, when it recorded its lowest collection of Rs 2.6 crore. With this latest boost, Vettaiyan has amassed a total of Rs 129 crore nett in just ten days.

The film initially opened strong during the Dussehra weekend on October 10, raking in Rs 31.7 crore, but faced a decline in subsequent days. However, the resurgence in ticket sales during the second weekend suggests that audience interest is rekindling.

Film Eyes Rs 150 Crore Milestone

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan explores the contentious theme of encounter killings in India. Despite a shaky post-release trajectory, the film has shown remarkable potential at the box office, with Rs 105 crore nett generated from the Tamil market alone during its first week. Analysts are optimistic about Vettaiyan hitting the coveted Rs 150 crore mark by the end of its second weekend, provided the current trend continues.

Break-down of Vettaiyan 10-day box office collection

Thursday: Rs 31.7 crore

Friday: Rs 24 crore

Saturday: Rs 26.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 22.3 crore

Monday: Rs 5.6 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.3 crore

Wednesday: Rs 4.3 crore

Thursday: Rs 3.2 crore

Friday: Rs 2.6 crore

Saturday: Rs 4.25 crore

Total: Rs 129 crore

Plot and Cast

In contrast with his previous work, Jai Bhim, Gnanavel delves into a thrilling narrative centered around an encounter specialist confronting an educational scam. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features heavyweights like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara Vijayan. The engaging plot has captured the audience's attention, enhancing its box office performance.

Potential Prequel

The director has hinted at a prequel titled Vettaiyan: The Hunter, which would explore the backstory of Rajinikanth's character, Athiyan, and Fahadh Faasil's transformation from thief to informant. This potential expansion of the Vettaiyan universe has fans eagerly anticipating more from this franchise.

A Historic Reunion

Vettaiyan marks a momentous occasion by reuniting Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on screen after a 33-year hiatus since their last collaboration in the 1991 film Hum. The movie capitalises on this iconic pairing, with the first 30 minutes dedicated to Rajinikanth's character before shifting into a high-paced investigative thriller.