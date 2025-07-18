Veteran Tamil Director Velu Prabhakaran Of Kadavul Fame Passes Away After Prolonged Illness; Funeral Deets Inside

Renowned Tamil filmmaker and cinematographer Velu Prabhakaran, best known for his bold and unconventional storytelling, passed away on Friday, July 18, 2025, after a prolonged illness. He was 68. The director had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kottivakkam for the past ten days following a heart attack last month. Despite efforts by medical professionals, his condition worsened, and he breathed his last early Friday morning.

Velu Prabhakaran was considered by many to be a maverick of Tamil cinema, with his blend of topical issues that mapped out social and political themes. He began his foray into professional directing in 1989 with Naalaiya Manithan, with Prabhu and Amala. This film did exceptionally well, and then he directed Adhisaya Manithan, with Nizhalgal Ravi and Gauthami which established him as a filmmaker with promise.

Along with directing, Prabhakaran was also a cinematographer on Big Pocket (with Sathyaraj), Uruvam (with Mohan), and Utthamaraasa (with Prabhu). Towards the end of his career, he acted in a number of films too like Gangs of Madras, Kadavar and Pizza 3. He went on to direct some significant but controversial films including Kadavul, Puratchikkaaran, Asuran, Kadhal Kadhai, and Oru Aayulthaaran's Kadhal Diary which examined challenging themes surrounding atheism and caste and sex, gaining him both praise and denouncement.

Velu Prabhakaran's life was as much of an enigma as his films. In a widely publicised event, he married actress Shirley Das at the age of 60, who had acted in one of his films. His body will be kept for public homage at his residence in Sri Krishna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon. The cremation will be held at the Porur crematorium on Sunday evening with close family and friends in attendance.