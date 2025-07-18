ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Tamil Director Velu Prabhakaran Of Kadavul Fame Passes Away After Prolonged Illness; Funeral Deets Inside

Veteran Tamil director Velu Prabhakaran, known for films like Kadavul and Naalaiya Manithan, passed away after prolonged illness.

Veteran Tamil Director Velu Prabhakaran No More
Veteran Tamil Director Velu Prabhakaran No More (Photo: ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 12:08 PM IST

2 Min Read

Renowned Tamil filmmaker and cinematographer Velu Prabhakaran, best known for his bold and unconventional storytelling, passed away on Friday, July 18, 2025, after a prolonged illness. He was 68. The director had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kottivakkam for the past ten days following a heart attack last month. Despite efforts by medical professionals, his condition worsened, and he breathed his last early Friday morning.

Velu Prabhakaran was considered by many to be a maverick of Tamil cinema, with his blend of topical issues that mapped out social and political themes. He began his foray into professional directing in 1989 with Naalaiya Manithan, with Prabhu and Amala. This film did exceptionally well, and then he directed Adhisaya Manithan, with Nizhalgal Ravi and Gauthami which established him as a filmmaker with promise.

Along with directing, Prabhakaran was also a cinematographer on Big Pocket (with Sathyaraj), Uruvam (with Mohan), and Utthamaraasa (with Prabhu). Towards the end of his career, he acted in a number of films too like Gangs of Madras, Kadavar and Pizza 3. He went on to direct some significant but controversial films including Kadavul, Puratchikkaaran, Asuran, Kadhal Kadhai, and Oru Aayulthaaran's Kadhal Diary which examined challenging themes surrounding atheism and caste and sex, gaining him both praise and denouncement.

Velu Prabhakaran's life was as much of an enigma as his films. In a widely publicised event, he married actress Shirley Das at the age of 60, who had acted in one of his films. His body will be kept for public homage at his residence in Sri Krishna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon. The cremation will be held at the Porur crematorium on Sunday evening with close family and friends in attendance.

Read More

  1. James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Surfaces Online Week Before Official Launch
  2. Renuka Shahane Weighs In On Marathi Language Row: 'Do Not Like People Who...'
  3. Lokesh Kanagaraj Compares Aamir Khan And Kamal Haasan: 'Both Will Ask For...'

Renowned Tamil filmmaker and cinematographer Velu Prabhakaran, best known for his bold and unconventional storytelling, passed away on Friday, July 18, 2025, after a prolonged illness. He was 68. The director had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kottivakkam for the past ten days following a heart attack last month. Despite efforts by medical professionals, his condition worsened, and he breathed his last early Friday morning.

Velu Prabhakaran was considered by many to be a maverick of Tamil cinema, with his blend of topical issues that mapped out social and political themes. He began his foray into professional directing in 1989 with Naalaiya Manithan, with Prabhu and Amala. This film did exceptionally well, and then he directed Adhisaya Manithan, with Nizhalgal Ravi and Gauthami which established him as a filmmaker with promise.

Along with directing, Prabhakaran was also a cinematographer on Big Pocket (with Sathyaraj), Uruvam (with Mohan), and Utthamaraasa (with Prabhu). Towards the end of his career, he acted in a number of films too like Gangs of Madras, Kadavar and Pizza 3. He went on to direct some significant but controversial films including Kadavul, Puratchikkaaran, Asuran, Kadhal Kadhai, and Oru Aayulthaaran's Kadhal Diary which examined challenging themes surrounding atheism and caste and sex, gaining him both praise and denouncement.

Velu Prabhakaran's life was as much of an enigma as his films. In a widely publicised event, he married actress Shirley Das at the age of 60, who had acted in one of his films. His body will be kept for public homage at his residence in Sri Krishna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon. The cremation will be held at the Porur crematorium on Sunday evening with close family and friends in attendance.

Read More

  1. James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Surfaces Online Week Before Official Launch
  2. Renuka Shahane Weighs In On Marathi Language Row: 'Do Not Like People Who...'
  3. Lokesh Kanagaraj Compares Aamir Khan And Kamal Haasan: 'Both Will Ask For...'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL DIRECTOR VELU PRABHAKARANVELU PRABHAKARAN FUNERALKADAVUL FILM DIRECTOR DIESACTOR DIRECTOR VELU DIESVELU PRABHAKARAN DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.