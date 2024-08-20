ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Singer P Susheela Discharged: 'I Am Healthy And Happy, Thanks To All Who Prayed'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Music legend P Susheela, 88, was discharged from Kaveri Private Hospital in Chennai on August 19 after a brief illness. She expressed gratitude for the prayers and care she received, reassuring fans of her well-being.

Veteran Singer P Susheela (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Veteran playback singer P Susheela, a revered icon in the Indian music industry, has been discharged from the hospital on August 19 and is now at home. The 88-year-old singer was hospitalised due to a sudden illness, sparking concern among her vast fan base and the entertainment fraternity. However, her return home marks a positive turn in her health, bringing relief to her admirers and loved ones.

The news of her hospitalisation had left many fans and industry colleagues anxious, as they sent their prayers and well-wishes for her speedy recovery. After her return home, the singer said in a video, "I have been discharged. I am healthy and happy. Thank you to everyone who prayed for my recovery. Those who believe in God will not be abandoned. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who treated me." The singer was admitted to Kaveri Private Hospital in Chennai on August 17.

P. Susheela, whose full name is Pulapaka Susheela, has had a prolific career spanning over six decades. With her melodious voice, she has recorded over 40,000 songs in various Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, earning her a place in the Guinness World Records. Her contributions to Indian cinema and music have been unparalleled, with numerous accolades to her name, including five National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2008.

