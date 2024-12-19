ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away at 81

Mollywood actor Meena Ganesh, renowned for her roles in over 100 films and numerous plays, passed away at 81.

Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away
Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away (Photo: ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Veteran Malayalam actor Meena Ganesh, known for her powerful performances in both theatre and cinema, passed away at the age of 81 on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at a private hospital in Shoranur, Palakkad. She had been undergoing treatment for five days after suffering a cerebral stroke. Meena's death marks the end of an era in Malayalam cinema and theatre, where she made a significant impact with her acting talent.

Born in 1942 in Kallekulangara, Palakkad, Meena was the daughter of Tamil film actor K.P. Kesavan. She first entered the world of theatre at the age of 19 and quickly became an influential figure in Kerala's dramatic arts scene. Meena's debut in Malayalam cinema came in 1976 with P.A. Bakkar's Manimuzhakam. However, it was her role as Pathumma in the 1991 film Mukhachitram that brought her widespread recognition.

Over the years, Meena appeared in more than 200 Malayalam films, 25 television serials, and numerous plays. Some of her notable films include Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, Meesha Madhavan, Karumadikuttan, Nandanam, and Punaradhivasam. Her powerful performances in these films earned her critical acclaim and a place in the hearts of audiences.

Apart from her film career, Meena was an accomplished stage artist, working with renowned theatre groups like Kayamkulam Kerala Theatres, SL Puram Soorya Soma, and Thrissur Chinmayi. In 1971, Meena married playwright, director, and actor A.N. Ganesh. Together, they founded a theatre troupe, Pournami Kalamandir, in Shoranur.

Despite facing financial difficulties that led to the troupe's disbandment, Meena continued her passion for theatre and performed in numerous plays, including Panchajanyam and Fasah. Meena is survived by her son, director Manoj Ganesh, and daughter, Sangeetha. Her funeral will be held at Shanthitheeram in Shoranur today.

Read More

  1. Malayalam Filmmaker P. Balachandrakumar, Key Witness in Actor Assault Case, Dies
  2. Mollywood Actor Nivin Pauly Accused Of Sexual Harassment Amid Industry Turmoil
  3. Rajinikanth Says He's Unaware of Hema Committee Report; Jiiva Courts Controversy over Comment on Mollywood

Hyderabad: Veteran Malayalam actor Meena Ganesh, known for her powerful performances in both theatre and cinema, passed away at the age of 81 on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at a private hospital in Shoranur, Palakkad. She had been undergoing treatment for five days after suffering a cerebral stroke. Meena's death marks the end of an era in Malayalam cinema and theatre, where she made a significant impact with her acting talent.

Born in 1942 in Kallekulangara, Palakkad, Meena was the daughter of Tamil film actor K.P. Kesavan. She first entered the world of theatre at the age of 19 and quickly became an influential figure in Kerala's dramatic arts scene. Meena's debut in Malayalam cinema came in 1976 with P.A. Bakkar's Manimuzhakam. However, it was her role as Pathumma in the 1991 film Mukhachitram that brought her widespread recognition.

Over the years, Meena appeared in more than 200 Malayalam films, 25 television serials, and numerous plays. Some of her notable films include Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, Meesha Madhavan, Karumadikuttan, Nandanam, and Punaradhivasam. Her powerful performances in these films earned her critical acclaim and a place in the hearts of audiences.

Apart from her film career, Meena was an accomplished stage artist, working with renowned theatre groups like Kayamkulam Kerala Theatres, SL Puram Soorya Soma, and Thrissur Chinmayi. In 1971, Meena married playwright, director, and actor A.N. Ganesh. Together, they founded a theatre troupe, Pournami Kalamandir, in Shoranur.

Despite facing financial difficulties that led to the troupe's disbandment, Meena continued her passion for theatre and performed in numerous plays, including Panchajanyam and Fasah. Meena is survived by her son, director Manoj Ganesh, and daughter, Sangeetha. Her funeral will be held at Shanthitheeram in Shoranur today.

Read More

  1. Malayalam Filmmaker P. Balachandrakumar, Key Witness in Actor Assault Case, Dies
  2. Mollywood Actor Nivin Pauly Accused Of Sexual Harassment Amid Industry Turmoil
  3. Rajinikanth Says He's Unaware of Hema Committee Report; Jiiva Courts Controversy over Comment on Mollywood
Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MOLLYWOOD NEWSMALAYALAM ACTOR MEENA GANESHMEENA GANESH DEATH NEWSVETERAN ACTOR MEENA GANESH DIESMEENA GANESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.