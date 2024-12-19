ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away at 81

Hyderabad: Veteran Malayalam actor Meena Ganesh, known for her powerful performances in both theatre and cinema, passed away at the age of 81 on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at a private hospital in Shoranur, Palakkad. She had been undergoing treatment for five days after suffering a cerebral stroke. Meena's death marks the end of an era in Malayalam cinema and theatre, where she made a significant impact with her acting talent.

Born in 1942 in Kallekulangara, Palakkad, Meena was the daughter of Tamil film actor K.P. Kesavan. She first entered the world of theatre at the age of 19 and quickly became an influential figure in Kerala's dramatic arts scene. Meena's debut in Malayalam cinema came in 1976 with P.A. Bakkar's Manimuzhakam. However, it was her role as Pathumma in the 1991 film Mukhachitram that brought her widespread recognition.

Over the years, Meena appeared in more than 200 Malayalam films, 25 television serials, and numerous plays. Some of her notable films include Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, Meesha Madhavan, Karumadikuttan, Nandanam, and Punaradhivasam. Her powerful performances in these films earned her critical acclaim and a place in the hearts of audiences.