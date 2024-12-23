Veteran Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Passes Away At 90, Colleagues Mourn His Demise

Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 90. He breathed his last at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease, as confirmed by his daughter, Pia Benegal.

She shared with a news agency that her father passed away at 6:38 pm after battling the debilitating illness for several years. His condition had worsened in recent times, which led to his hospitalisation. Sources at the hospital stated that Benegal had been admitted to the ICU in critical condition.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur expressed his sorrow through an X post featuring a heartfelt message and a photo of the late veteran director. Shekhar Kapur wrote, "He created 'the new wave' cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide."

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "Mourning the passing of #ShyamBenegal, a giant of India’s New Wave cinema who leaves a considerable body of cinematic accomplishment behind. My sisters and i knew him since our childhood, when he was an advertising professional who photographed them as the first 'Amul Babies'. His impact will endure, but his passing is an immense loss, for cinema and for humanity. Om Shanti."

Benegal's legacy is deeply rooted in the Indian film industry, where he played a pivotal role in the parallel cinema movement during the 1970s and 1980s. His remarkable career spanned various genres, and he was known for films that explored complex societal themes. Notable works like Ankur, Nishant, and Manthan established him as one of the key figures in Indian cinema, earning him immense respect for his storytelling prowess.

Throughout his career, Benegal also ventured into documentaries and television, with projects like the acclaimed TV series Bharat Ek Khoj and Samvidhaan. His contributions to cinema are not limited to just direction, as he also worked as a mentor to many filmmakers. Benegal's recent work includes the 2023 biographical film Mujib: The Making of a Nation. He is survived by his wife, Nira, and daughter Pia.