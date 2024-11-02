ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Assamese Actor-Director Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya Passes Away At 91

Assamese actor-director Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya passed away at 91. Known for his powerful voice, he left an enduring legacy in cinema, theatre, and radio.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Hyderabad: Veteran Assamese actor-director Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya passed away at the age of 91 on Friday evening at a private hospital in Assam's Guwahati after a brief illness. Known for his contributions to Assamese cinema, theatre, and radio, Bhattacharya's demise marks the end of an era in Assamese cultural history.

His family shared that he had been unwell for the past few days and had been admitted to the hospital, where he passed away at 8:20 pm. His body will be taken first to his residence and then to Surjya Theatre, allowing admirers and colleagues to pay their final respects before being handed over to authorities for medical research, as per his wishes.

Bhattacharya's illustrious career spanned decades, with his work extending across film, theatre, and All India Radio (Akashvani). Known for his powerful voice and dynamic portrayals, he won the Best Narration/Voice-Over Award at the 2023 National Film Awards for his contribution to the documentary Hatibondhu.

His celebrated works include Sakuntala, Latighati, Chikmik Bijulee, Maj Rati Keteki, and the internationally acclaimed Village Rockstars. His impact on Assamese cinema and stage acting, along with his radio dramas, has left an unforgettable legacy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences on social media platform X, highlighting Bhattacharya's deep impact on Assamese arts and his significant contributions to Akashvani dramas and stage performances. Bhattacharya's pioneering spirit and devotion to his craft have earned him a revered place in Assamese cultural history, and his work will be remembered for generations to come.

