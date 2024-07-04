ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Actor Smriti Biswas Dies At 100; Director Hansal Mehta Pays Tribute

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Veteran actor Smriti Biswas passed away at the age of 100 in Nashik due to age-related illness. Director Hansal Mehta paid tribute to her on Instagram, honouring her extensive career that began as a child artist.

Veteran Actor Smriti Biswas Dies At 100; Director Hansal Mehta Pays Tribute
Veteran Actor Smriti Biswas (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai: Veteran actor Smriti Biswas, known for her work in Bengali, Hindi and Marathi films, breathed her last at the age of 100 at her home in Nashik, Maharashtra. The actor passed away due to age-related illness on July 3, according to media reports.

Taking to Instagram, director Hansal Mehta paid tribute to the iconic actor, who began her career in acting as a child artist. Mehta shared a series of pictures of the actor from her younger and older days. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Go away in peace and to a happier place dear Smritiji. Thank you for blessing our lives. RIP Smriti Biswas."

The late actor worked in several movies created by filmmakers including Guru Dutt, V Shantaram, Mrinal Sen, Bimal Roy, BR Chopra, and Raj Kapoor. She shared the screen space alongside actors such as Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar, and Balraj Sahni to name a few. Smriti Biswas's tryst with cinema began with the Bengali cinema Sandhya in 1944.

The actor, who marked her 100th birthday in February this year, also featured in films like Ragini, Aparajita, Abhimaan, Shaheed-E-Azad Bhagat Singh, Dilli Ka Thug, and Chandni Chowk, among others. Her last flick was the 1960s Model Girl. She retired from acting after tying the knot with SD Narang in 1960. The late star is survived by two sons, Rajeev and Satyajeet. (With IANS inputs)

