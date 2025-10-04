Veteran Actor Sandhya Shantaram Passes Away
Sandhya Shantaram, who appeared in several Hindi and Marathi movies, passed away in Mumbai
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 4, 2025 at 3:30 PM IST|
Updated : October 4, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
Mumbai: Veteran actor Sandhya Shantaram, best known for her appearances in various Hindi and Marathi movies directed by her late husband V Shantaram, passed away on October 4, 2025, here, at the age of 87.
Her performance in the Marathi movie 'Pinjara', along with late Dr Shreeram Lagoo and late Nilu Phule stood out. 'Pinjara', which was released in 1972, is also known for its songs. She also featured in movies like Navrang, Do Ankhen Barah Haath, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Sehra and Amar Bhoopali. Fans mourned the demise of the yesteryear actress.
प्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री संध्या शांताराम यांच्या पार्थिवाचे दर्शन घेतले. त्यांच्या आत्म्यास चिरशांती लाभो, हीच ईश्वर चरणी प्रार्थना. pic.twitter.com/rPQ5IdNO7b— Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 4, 2025
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar paid tributes to the late actress. In a post on X, Shelar, who is the Minister for Cultural Affairs, said, Heartfelt Tribute! The news of the passing of Sandhya Shantaram ji, the renowned actress from the film 'Pinjra', is extremely heartbreaking. In the Marathi and Hindi film industries, she left a distinct impression on the audience's minds with her unparalleled acting and dance skills. Her immortal roles in films like 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje', 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath', and especially in the film 'Pincjra' will forever remain etched in the hearts of the audience. May God grant eternal peace to her soul!" Later, Shelar also visited the house of Sandhya Shantaram here and paid his tributes.