Veteran Actor Sandhya Shantaram Passes Away

Mumbai: Veteran actor Sandhya Shantaram, best known for her appearances in various Hindi and Marathi movies directed by her late husband V Shantaram, passed away on October 4, 2025, here, at the age of 87.

Her performance in the Marathi movie 'Pinjara', along with late Dr Shreeram Lagoo and late Nilu Phule stood out. 'Pinjara', which was released in 1972, is also known for its songs. She also featured in movies like Navrang, Do Ankhen Barah Haath, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Sehra and Amar Bhoopali. Fans mourned the demise of the yesteryear actress.