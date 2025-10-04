ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Actor Sandhya Shantaram Passes Away

Sandhya Shantaram, who appeared in several Hindi and Marathi movies, passed away in Mumbai

Veteran Actor Sandhya Shantaram Passes Away
Veteran Actor Sandhya Shantaram Passes Away (Photo: IMDb)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 4, 2025 at 3:30 PM IST

Updated : October 4, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: Veteran actor Sandhya Shantaram, best known for her appearances in various Hindi and Marathi movies directed by her late husband V Shantaram, passed away on October 4, 2025, here, at the age of 87.

Her performance in the Marathi movie 'Pinjara', along with late Dr Shreeram Lagoo and late Nilu Phule stood out. 'Pinjara', which was released in 1972, is also known for its songs. She also featured in movies like Navrang, Do Ankhen Barah Haath, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Sehra and Amar Bhoopali. Fans mourned the demise of the yesteryear actress.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar paid tributes to the late actress. In a post on X, Shelar, who is the Minister for Cultural Affairs, said, Heartfelt Tribute! The news of the passing of Sandhya Shantaram ji, the renowned actress from the film 'Pinjra', is extremely heartbreaking. In the Marathi and Hindi film industries, she left a distinct impression on the audience's minds with her unparalleled acting and dance skills. Her immortal roles in films like 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje', 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath', and especially in the film 'Pincjra' will forever remain etched in the hearts of the audience. May God grant eternal peace to her soul!" Later, Shelar also visited the house of Sandhya Shantaram here and paid his tributes.

Last Updated : October 4, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SANDHYA SHANTARAMSANDHYA SHANTARAM DEATH NEWSSANDHYA SHANTARAM AGESANDHYA SHANTARAM PASSES AWAYSANDHYA SHANTARAM DIES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.